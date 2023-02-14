MOUNT CARROLL — Clair Hulke was getting pushed around.

The junior power forward, who averages over 20 points per game, had four points through the first three quarters and showed her frustration — atypical to her composed nature — multiple times Tuesday.

However, that all changed in the fourth.

Hulke made all five of her shots from the floor and scored 12 in the final quarter to charge a 42-37 comeback victory for the Alleman High School girls’ basketball team against Rock Falls in the Class 2A regional semifinals.

“Clair just continued to battle,” Alleman coach Steve Ford said. “I mean really. She was just beat. She is totally red right now, but she had enough in her to finish it off.”

Hulke had the larger bodies of Claire Bickett and Taylor Rena on her all game, but things opened up in the fourth when Rock Falls (18-14) switched to a full-court press.

When the Pioneers (19-13) were able to get the ball past halfcourt, Hulke had the opportunity to catch the ball on the top of the arc and make a move towards the basket.

“It was rough the first three quarters for sure, but in the fourth quarter my teammates started setting really good screens for me and I got good looks,” Hulke said. “They were the ones that created the opportunities for me.”

Alleman trailed 30-21 late in the third, but ended the game on a 21-7 surge.

“We didn’t want to lose,” Hulke said. “We wanted to keep going and carry on our season to Friday. We left it all out there and just had to finish it.

“It’s a regional game — one game and you could be done — so we played with our hearts out.”

Alleman had 21 points with 2:33 to go in the third, but the Pioneers didn’t let their frustrations on the offensive end carry on defensively. Alleman forced 19 turnovers and kept Rock Falls to 13 points in the second half.

And that was after Rock Falls went into the locker room on a 7-0 run.

“It was just the determination of the kids,” Ford said. “They played through Rock Falls’ physicality and that determination took over.

“We held tight and got some turnovers. Tyla (Thomas’) steal and layup in the third was huge. We got those quick baskets and the kids were able to hang in there.”

Thomas (five points) and Ava Brinkman (five points) didn’t light up the scoresheet, but the pair made critical plays throughout. Brinkman snapped a five-minute Alleman offensive drought in the third and grabbed an offensive rebound with 1:35 remaining in a 35-35 game.

“This shows how much of a team we are,” Hulke said. “Everyone is scoring and contributing. And even those who didn’t score, they contributed on defense or by setting screens. Tonight was a complete team effort for us.”

Alleman jumped out to a quick 8-2 lead in the first thanks to six points by Audrey Erickson (12 points), but Rock Falls responded with a 10-2 run to take the lead. The Rockets held a small lead for the remainder of the half before extending it to nine in the third.

Erickson sealed the comeback victory with four free throws in the final minute.

“This game shows that we can fight through anything,” Erickson said. “I can’t even count how many close games we played this year, but in a lot of them we came out on top.

“And this was one of them.”

It was Alleman’s 13th game decided by eight points or less — and the sixth that the Pioneers won. The victory also gave Alleman revenge for a loss to Rock Falls in the regional semifinals a year ago.

“We have played in a lot of tight games, and we are better for playing in those type of games,” Ford said. “Those allowed us to understand that we still had a chance tonight. The kids felt pretty good about it — and they should have.

“They put in a great effort it get it done.”

Now, Alleman will face Stillman Valley (26-6) in the regional final at 7 p.m. Friday at West Carroll Middle School, looking to win its first regional title since 2019.

“A regional championship would be a huge deal for us,” Hulke said. “We’ve really been working for it and it’s something that we have been eyeing all season. It would be great to get that opportunity.”

Stillman Valley 58, Riverdale 30: Three 3s in the opening quarter kept the Rams in striking distance early, but Riverdale couldn’t get another deep ball to drop in its loss to Stillman Valley in the Class 2A regional semifinals Tuesday in Mount Carroll.

Riverdale trailed 16-13 after the first quarter because of 3s by Alexis Duke, Mya Dalaska and Makayla Oleson, but turnovers and Stillman Valley’s Taylor Davidson allowed the Cardinals to pull away in the second half.

The Rams’ Crystal Craigmiles (8 points) and Erin Caves (6 points) helped the Rams close the gap to 26-20 at half with buckets down low despite a lack of size against the Cardials’ defense.

However, Davidson (26 points) started attacking the rim with authority in the second half and the Rams had no answer. Jenna Shelburne (12 points) and Mya Janssen (11 points) also got shots to fall that rattled out in the first half.

Missed shots and turnovers piled up for the Rams late and the Cardinals ended the game on a 17-0 run. Riverdale was held scoreless in the fourth quarter.