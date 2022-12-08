Hulke's 33 points leads Alleman past Rocky in comeback win

Clair Hulke poured in 33 points as the Alleman High School girls basketball team came back to beat Rock Island 60-54 in Western Big 6 Conference play on Thursday night.

Hulke converted 11 of 14 free throws and made 4 of 6 attempts from deep as the Pioneers (5-5, 3-1 Big 6) outscored the Rocks 21-11 in the fourth quarter at Don Morris Gymnasium.

Big 6 leading scorer Kayla Rice led Rocky (5-6, 2-2) with 22 points opposite Hulke in a matchup of the top two leading scorers in conference play.

Hulke scored 11 points and was 6 of 8 at the foul line in the fourth quarter. Alleman was 11 of 16 at the line in the fourth quarter and 17 of 24 for the game; Rocky finished 7 of 13 at the charity stripe.

Hulke said both teams stepped up the intensity in the fourth quarter. After the game was tied at 12 after one and at 22 at halftime, the Pioneers entered the final frame trailing 43-39.

“We knew it was either one of our games,” Hulke said. “From our side of things, it was a complete team effort. Everybody had a great game, everybody was working well together, playing hard.”

The Rocks were shorthanded with three girls out due to injury or illness. Rocky's Ka’Zaria Bell had 14 points and Danaijah Cartwright finished with nine.

Alleman’s Audrey Erickson made five straight shots during a stretch and finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Alleman coach Steve Ford said the team has benefited from playing in close games this season. The experience showed down the stretch.

“They’ve got a little more confidence in finishing games,” Ford said. “It’s very exciting.”

Ford said Hulke’s confidence shooting was big and Erickson also hit some “amazing” shots in the win. Earning the win also required limiting an athletic Rocky team offensively.

“Rice is unbelievable,” Ford said. “We’re excited. We’re getting better and that’s our goal every day.”

Rocky coach Henry Hall gave Alleman credit after the win and said his team battled as Hulke had a big night.

“She made some tough shots,” Hall said. “She made some shots from around the arc and all over. She was really feeling it tonight. I thought she did an OK job in the first half and then went nuts in the second half. She’s a good player and we knew that going in.”

Hulke had 20 of her 33 points in the second half. Rice scored 13 of her 22 in the third quarter to help Rocky to a 21-17 swing in the frame.

Hall thought his team panicked a little bit in the fourth quarter. It also missed a number of shots near the rim and missed the front end of a couple one-and-ones.

“Defensively, we just didn’t guard like we should,” he said. “I felt like we struggled a little bit in that fourth quarter and the shots didn’t go our way.”

A Hulke 3-pointer gave Alleman a 50-49 lead midway through the fourth quarter. Annie Rouse (four points) hit her only shot of the game to give Alleman a 54-51 advantage. Alleman rebounded following a Rocky miss and was able to drain clock and close things out at the line in the final two minutes.

“We can’t sulk and hold our heads down, we’ve got to keep battling,” Hall said. “It’s early December.”

The Rocks will need to reset quickly with Galesburg coming to town on Saturday.

The Pioneers are off to a great start in conference play with wins over Sterling, Moline and Rocky along with a close loss to Quincy.

“My freshman year, we didn’t win a single conference game,” Hulke said. “To go from that to this, it’s just been amazing to be able to improve like that each year and keep getting better.”