Hunter, young Panthers earn big win over Galesburg

A night after eclipsing 1,000 career points in Friday’s loss, Jade Hunter helped lead United Township to its most thrilling win of the season on Saturday night.
Hunter scored a game-high 23 points and hit her last eight shots of the game as the Panthers held off Galesburg in a 61-59 Western Big 6 Conference win at the Panther Den Saturday night.
Lauren Livingston’s half-court heave as time expired on Galesburg hit off side iron in what was a back-and-forth contest throughout the night.
UT improved to 4-10, 3-9 in the Big 6 with the win as Galesburg fell to 9-5, 6-5 in conference. The Silver Streaks were still without senior standout guard Riley Jenkins, who was injured last Saturday against Moline.
Hunter struggled to explain her elation after the victory. UT’s freshmen totaled 36 points to complement Hunter’s 23.
“I can’t even explain, that’s crazy. We finished strong,” Hunter said. “With the young people, you would think we would just start throwing the ball away, but we played like we had varsity experience out there. They did really good. I think we did really good as a team.”
UT freshman point guard Kaylie Pena scored 15 points as classmates Ciara Hull (eight points), DaNaijah Cartwright (nine points) and Lorena Awou (four points, nine rebounds) also contributed.
“I feel like we do really well as a young team,” Pena said. “We just have to learn how to communicate on the court and just have that sister-type bond. … I feel like we’ll grow as it keeps going.”
Getting through a season of growing pains has helped the young Panthers grow closer.
“We’ll lose and then we’ll come back, because that’s the character we have for the game,” Pena said. “We don’t just pout, we let it go in the past and just focus on the next. That’s what I like about this team.”
The Panthers overcame an early deficit and an injury to freshman Tia Lewis, who had to be helped off the court and left on crutches.
UT trailed by five after one quarter but finished the half and third quarters tied. UT bounced back early and in the third quarter after shots weren’t falling and turnovers were piling up.
“I think we just started to stay calm and worry about the end result, that we wanted to finish the day with a 'dub,'” Hunter said.
Hunter was recognized before the game and presented with a game ball for eclipsing 1,000 career points. The University of Iowa track signee who specializes in the high jump said her eagerness to win Saturday helped feed her second-half run of eight straight makes.
She had 19 points in the second half.
“Once I started hitting shots, I wasn’t scared,” Hunter said. “I was going to keep on going until someone stopped me.”
Hunter said she felt other Big 6 teams counted the Panthers out after starting 0-8.
“I think it was a good statement for us,” she said.
Galesburg had four score in double figures: Audree Peck (16 points), Abby Davidson (15), Livingston (11) and Kadynce Lydic (11).
Livingston banked in a 3-pointer after UT missed one of its three missed front ends of 1-and-1s, cutting UT's lead to 60-59 with 12.8 to play. UT missed another front end but Galesburg turned it over on the ensuing possession. Hunter was fouled and hit one before Livingston's final heave came close.
UT coach Carie Walker said the team played all four quarters and had other players step up in Lewis’ absence.
“It was an outstanding game all the way across the board,” Walker said. “Offensively, defensively, we were pleased with the girls’ efforts.”
Walker, who helped settle the team after it trailed by six, said the Panthers kept their composure, something they did not do in previous losses.
UT’s freshmen hitting 5 of 5 3-pointers in the second quarter was also key to providing offensive balance. Walker said the team rebounded after Friday’s loss to Geneseo.
“That shows you the character of this group and what they’re made of, and that’s kind of the key,” said Walker, who could not recall the last time the team even beat Evan Massey's Silver Streaks. “You can’t just dwell on it, you have to move forward, and the movement was just phenomenal tonight.”