Hunter, young Panthers earn big win over Galesburg

“I feel like we do really well as a young team,” Pena said. “We just have to learn how to communicate on the court and just have that sister-type bond. … I feel like we’ll grow as it keeps going.”

Getting through a season of growing pains has helped the young Panthers grow closer.

“We’ll lose and then we’ll come back, because that’s the character we have for the game,” Pena said. “We don’t just pout, we let it go in the past and just focus on the next. That’s what I like about this team.”

The Panthers overcame an early deficit and an injury to freshman Tia Lewis, who had to be helped off the court and left on crutches.

UT trailed by five after one quarter but finished the half and third quarters tied. UT bounced back early and in the third quarter after shots weren’t falling and turnovers were piling up.

“I think we just started to stay calm and worry about the end result, that we wanted to finish the day with a 'dub,'” Hunter said.

Hunter was recognized before the game and presented with a game ball for eclipsing 1,000 career points. The University of Iowa track signee who specializes in the high jump said her eagerness to win Saturday helped feed her second-half run of eight straight makes.