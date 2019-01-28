1. Rock Island (24-1, LW: 1)
The Rocks earned a share of their eighth straight Big Six title with a 55-30 win over Quincy, and then beat Batavia 66-29 on Saturday. Hannah Simmer has been a nice complement to Brea Beal, averaging 9.3 points per game.
This week: Thursday vs. Alleman
2. Pleasant Valley (16-0, LW: 2)
Pleasant Valley took control of the MAC race with a fourth-quarter push to beat North Scott 63-50, its only action of the week. The Spartans' closest margin of victory this season is four points and just twice this year has PV won by less than double digits.
This week: Tuesday at Davenport West, Friday at Davenport North
3. North Scott (14-3, LW: 3)
The Lancers fell late to Pleasant Valley but rebounded the next day to beat Assumption. North Scott was 32 of 37 (86.5 percent) from the free throw line over the week after averaging 65.7 percent on the season.
This week: Tuesday vs. Bettendorf; Friday vs. Davenport West
4. Bettendorf (13-3, LW: 4)
After 11 days off, the Bulldogs earned a pair of wins over Burlington and Davenport West. Allie Brownson is third in the MAC at 3-point shooting, averaging 45.5 percent among players with at least 30 attempts.
This week: Tuesday at North Scott; Thursday at Clinton; Friday vs. Muscatine
5. Davenport North (8-5, LW: NR)
Thanks to weather postponements, the Wildcats have not played since Jan. 11. As a result, North will have to try and squeeze in eight games in the next 11 days and hope the weather cooperates.
This week: Tuesday at Clinton; Thursday vs. Burlington; Friday vs. Pleasant Valley; Saturday at Cedar Rapids Prairie