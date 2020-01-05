IHMVCU Shootout a special one for Thrapp, Sant Amour

Camry Dillie has been coming to Beyond the Baseline for years.
The Davenport North senior was in prekindergarten when Gary Thrapp opened up the Davenport facility in 2006 and has spent much of her time there.
"It was everything for us," Dillie said. "It became a home away from home for us. I'd come here at least three times a week to practice and stay here until late. We always felt welcome, always taken care of here."
Dillie and the Wildcats are one of 14 teams in action this weekend at the fourth annual IHMVCU Shootout, an event also started by Thrapp.
It will be a little bittersweet this year as Thrapp sees so many players he's watched grow up take the Carver Center court at Augustana College with their high school careers winding down.
"It makes you cry, just like your own kids at home," Thrapp said Sunday following a press conference at Beyond the Baseline. "You start developing relationships and getting connections with kids and coaches and families and it just means a lot to see them succeed."
This year's shootout — which begins at 10 a.m. as Davenport West takes on Alleman and concludes with defending Iowa Class 4A champion North Scott taking on Western Big Six-leading Geneseo at 8:30 p.m. — has a little extra meaning for Thrapp, the senior class, and even some of the coaches.
Part of the event is the recognition of the Pillar of Light honorees, which acknowledges individuals who have given a part of their lives to help youth sports improve.
Tiffany Harris, who has served on the Area Substance Abuse Council since 1994 and is the director and coach of the Genesis Volleyball Club, is one of the honorees along with Kevin Iams, the father of Moline head coach Tracy Sant Amour.
Iams has served as a basketball and softball coach for more than 30 years and is currently an assistant on Moline's staff.
"I think it's probably one of the best things to experience with your father. He always has my best interests, always trying to make the team better so it's really nice," Sant Amour said. "I think the attention being on him, he's not used that, he's always doing for everyone else, so it's really special."
Iams and Sant Amour shared a hug Sunday and both are looking forward to Saturday's event, perhaps a little more than usual as the Maroons take on the Wildcats in the penultimate game at 6:45 p.m.
"It feels like a father's dream come true to have (Tracy) coach at Moline, where she went to school and where I went to school," Iams said. "I get a little teary-eyed sometimes but she always looks forward to (the shootout). ... I'm really looking forward to Saturday."
Among the rest of the matchups are Pleasant Valley-United Township (11:45 a.m.), Davenport Central-Annawan (1:30 p.m.), Assumption-Sherrard (3:15 p.m.) and Bettendorf-Rock Island (5 p.m.).
Thrapp will be there for all of it.
"He has done so much for youth sports in general," North Scott coach TJ Case said. "Where would people be playing without him taking this thing over? I just think he's a phenomenal person for the Quad-Cities and he does a ton, and doesn't ask for a ton in return."