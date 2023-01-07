IHMVCU Shootout: Bettendorf drains 21 free throws to sink United Township

When Bettendorf’s Kayla Fountain drained a 3-point shot to put the Bulldogs up 15 with just over five minutes to play the final game of the IHMVCU Shootout at Wharton Field House, the game looked all but over.

It wasn’t.

United Township’s Lorena Awou erupted for 11 points in the final four minutes, including seven during a 10-0 Panther run to cut the deficit to five, but Bettendorf’s Lillie Petersen ended the drought the with a pair of free throws.

Petersen dropped a team-high 14 points and was named MVP in Bettendorf’s 45-37 victory over United Township on Saturday. UT charged back in the final minutes, but Bettendorf sealed the game at the free throw line to clinch the shootout for Iowa.

“We can’t stop (Awou), but we can try and slow her down,” Bettendorf coach Brian Tritt said. “She will make lays and UT is a good team, so they will make runs. They made one in the fourth quarter, but we stepped up and made some free throws.”

The Bulldogs sank 21 free throws – almost matching their 24 points from the field – to put away the Panthers in the final two minutes.

“When you put teams on the line, it’s going to be a battle,” United Township coach Chase Pavelonis said. “When you’re behind on the foul count and not aggressive enough to get those fouls called, it’s going to be tough for you. It slows the game down, but it also gave (Bettendorf) time to compose themselves and get into a rhythm.”

In addition to Petersen, Bettendorf’s Lucy Aanestad and Fountain each contributed 10 points.

But more impressively was the Bulldog defense.

Bettendorf allowed just 15 points at half and kept UT to five points in the third to build a 10-point lead heading into the final quarter.

“One thing we hang our hat on is team defense,” Tritt said. “When you face a girl that is 6-foot-4, it’s going to require a lot of team defense. We switched things up on how we guard the post. We fronted, we had ball pressure and then we had backside help. I think those three things were key to getting it done.”

Awou was held scoreless in the third but came alive in the fourth to finish with a game-high 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Kaylie Pena (9 points) made three 3s, but the offense ran through Awou in the end to make the Bulldogs sweat it out in the closing minutes.

“We were playing together and using our system and having fun (during the scoring run in the fourth),” Pavelonis said. “We were battling and having continuous effort, whether we made a shot or turned it over. We had that next play mentality. It was awesome to see those five girls out there playing freely and confident.”

However, at first no one was playing free.

The first quarter ended with Bettendorf ahead 8-6 after both teams struggled to get shots to fall. The Bulldogs took a 18-15 lead into halftime before winning the third quarter 12-5 and sealing things at the line in the fourth.

The game closed out the event Saturday at Wharton Field House, and both coaches recognized how special it was that girls basketball gets such a huge spotlight in the Quad-Cities.

“It was an awesome atmosphere,” Pavelonis said. “The publicity and getting our your program out here tonight was outstaning because it feeds the sport. Big shoutout to Gary (Thrapp) and the IHMVCU Credit Union for sponsoring this and promoting our sport. It was exciting to be in the event, but hopefully next time we come out on the other side.”