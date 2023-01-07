IHMVCU Shootout: Brown, Beavers roll past Panthers

Charlotte Brown did not have to be scorer for the Wilton High School girls’ basketball team last season. The Beavers leaned on all-stater Kelsey Drake and Ella Caffery for that.

But with Drake and Caffery graduated, Brown has had to emerge into a point producer for the Beavers.

The senior tossed in a game-high 18 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as Wilton blitzed Erie-Prophetstown 52-25 Saturday afternoon in the IHMVCU Shootout at Augustana College’s Carver Center.

“It was definitely a little bit challenging at the beginning without all the seniors from last year,” said Brown, who made 7 of 9 shots and drained all four of her free throw tries. “They were a big part of our team, but everybody has grown into our roles on the team.”

Brown, averaging a double-double on the season, scored six of Wilton’s first eight points. The Beavers led by five after the opening quarter and then outscored the Panthers 16-2 in the second period to build a 29-10 halftime advantage.

Wilton’s size and length, with Brown and post Hayley Madlock, gave Erie-Prophetstown (7-10) fits.

The Beavers forced 23 turnovers, swatted a half-dozen shots and held the Panthers to 10 of 47 (21.3%) shooting.

“In our last three practices, we talked about using our post inside and getting Charlotte and Hayley more involved,” Wilton coach Jake Souhrada said. “We did a nice job executing the game plan today, and those two battled well on the boards to get some putbacks and easy baskets.

"(Charlotte) needs to score for us. When she does, it opens up things for Hayley and our guards to get shots."

It has been a turbulent ride for Wilton (5-5) in the first half of the season.

“Most of these girls didn’t have a lot of varsity experience coming into the year,” Souhrada said. “We had a group of seniors that played for so long, so these girls got their feet wet the first half of the year.

“We have the potential to be a very good team if we execute and play like this.”

Wilton didn’t let up after halftime, stretching the lead to 27 points after three quarters. Jozalynn Zaiser joined Brown in double figures with 11 points.

Madlock had eight points, six rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

“We’re starting to get into the zone and everybody is playing with each other enough that we’re starting to know what each person can do,” Brown said.

Kennedy Buck had 10 points and eight rebounds to lead the Panthers, who were playing in their first IHMVCU Shootout.

Wilton 52, Erie-Prophetstown 25

ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN (7-10) – Hannah Huisman 2-9 0-0 4, Reagan Sibley 0-3 0-0 0, Gabi Abell 1-5 0-0 2, Olivia Purvis 0-5 0-0 0, Kennedy Buck 5-11 0-0 10, Kaelyn Sibley 0-2 0-0 0, Sydney Schwartz 1-9 2-3 5, McKenzie Winckler 0-1 2-2 2, Brianna Neumiller 1-1 0-0 2, Avery Olinger 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Liz Hinton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-47 4-5 25.

WILTON (5-5) – Catie Hook 1-3 0-0 2, Lauren Thompson 3-9 0-2 6, Jozalynn Zaiser 3-8 4-4 11, Charlotte Brown 7-9 4-4 18, Hayley Madlock 4-11 0-1 8, Kinsey Drake 2-9 2-4 7, Calli Langley 0-2 0-1 0, Alayna Dann 0-1 0-0 0, Jessica Mach 0-2 0-0 0, Hope Lock 0-0 0-0 0, Ashley Swift 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 10-16 52.

Erie-Prophetstown;8;2;4;11;--;25

Wilton;13;16;12;11;--;52

3-point goals – E-P 1-13 (Schwartz 1-4, Purvis 0-3, Huisman 0-2, Buck 0-2, Sibley 0-1, Abell 0-1); Wilton 2-12 (Zaiser 1-3, Drake 1-2, Thompson 0-3, Langley 0-2, Madlock 0-1, Mach 0-1). Rebounds – E-P 38 (Buck 8, Sibley 6); Wilton 38 (Brown 10, Madlock 6). Turnovers – E-P 23, Wilton 13. Total fouls – E-P 18, Wilton 7. Fouled out – none.