IHMVCU Shootout: Central DeWitt's offense explodes to beat Sherrard

After two losses to top-10 teams this week where his team totaled just 48 points, Central DeWitt head coach Ron O’Brien said it seemed like there was a lid on the basket for his Sabers.

That lid came off Saturday.

The Sabers poured in 71 points, their second-highest total of the season, and pulled away late for a 71-56 win over Sherrard in the IHMVCU Shootout at Augustana College’s Carver Center.

“We’ve struggled this past week putting the ball in the hole, so we were kind of due to come out of that. I was hoping it was going to be today,” O’Brien said. “We did a much better job of getting good shots and knocking them down when they were there.”

The Sabers (8-3) sank nine 3-pointers and shot 50 percent from beyond the arc in the victory.

“This whole season we’ve kind of struggled from the 3-point line, so for them to be going down tonight was a huge confidence builder for us,” said Central DeWitt’s Lauren Walker, who scored a career-high 26 points and was named the game’s most valuable player.

Central DeWitt’s offense was aided by collecting 13 offensive rebounds in the contest.

“We’ve got to take care of the ball better,” Sherrard head coach Doug Swanson said. “They had 25 points off of turnovers and 19 second chance points, so that’s 44 points. If we cut that in half, we’re right there.”

Sherrard (13-4) led by five midway through the second quarter after a Kyla Elsbury 3-pointer, but the Sabers closed the first half on a 17-4 run.

The Tigers were still within striking distance in the fourth quarter, as Addalynn Elsbury’s layup trimmed the Sabers’ lead to six with just under six minutes remaining. But Central DeWitt scored the next nine points to put the game out of reach.

“We got a little tired and couldn’t defend, and they were able to knock down some open shots,” Swanson said.

Olivia Meskan had 21 points for the Tigers, and Kyla Elsbury hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points.

Isabelle Pierce had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Sabers, and she grabbed five offensive rebounds.

“She could have been MVP of that game, too,” O’Brien said of Pierce. “I thought she was really key getting a lot of rebounds down there and scoring some points, too. She’s an undersized post player, but she’s athletic and brings a lot of energy.”

Ava Putman scored 11 points for Central DeWitt, and EmmaGrace Hartman had eight.

Walker said she hopes that carries over into this week’s games against Davenport Assumption and Clinton.

“We definitely didn’t have the best offensive game this week,” she said. “We weren’t really knocking down our shots. We were getting the open looks, but not knocking them down. To be able to knock them down and get back to scoring is awesome.”