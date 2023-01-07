IHMVCU Shootout: Central falls to Abingdon-Avon; Pieper drops 36 points

Addisen Ford did all she could, but Davenport Central couldn’t overcome Brook Pieper.

Abingdon-Avon knocked down eight 3s in the first half and Pieper dropped 36 points to overwhelm Central and win 75-53 in Game 3 of the IHMVCU Shootout at Wharton Field House on Saturday afternoon.

Ford finished with a team-high 27 points and nine rebounds, but Abingdon-Avon’s Pieper shot 14 of 18 from the field and made all seven of her free throws. At one point, Pieper made 11 straight shots.

“It seemed like (Pieper) could get whatever she wanted,” Davenport Central coach Amara Burrage said. “She is an exceptional player and she showed everyone on the court today that she was the best player out there. She is crafty and knows how to get to her spots. She was one of the best post players I’ve seen all year.”

Abingdon-Avon knocked down eight 3s in the first half to build a 40-27 lead by the break. The Tornadoes were up double-digits for the rest of the game, but Ford continued to battle and got eight points on second-chance opportunities.

“(Ford) brings it every single day, no matter who we are playing or even if it is practice,” Burrage said. “She’s zoned in because she knows we need her big. She’s a great scorer that can shoot it inside and out. She’s a hard worker and that shows on the court, especially with her performance today.”

But every time Ford sparked a small Central run, A-town had the answer. Pieper was the biggest threat, but Ailexa Hunter (15 points), Hailey Redding (9 points) or Emma Gunther (8 points) also made an impact.

Central’s Asia Pegues-Jarrett (12 points) was the only other Blue Devil over five points.

“It’s tough when they’re (Abingdon-Avon) making those shots and we aren’t making them,” Burrage said. “You have to be mentally tough to fight through that. Once again, that’s something we are working on. If they shoot 3s and make them, it shouldn’t matter because we can do the same thing. It’s just a mindset we are working to get to.”

Central, which dropped to 2-9, trailed by as many as 28 late in the fourth, but continued to play tough defense and ended the game with 11 forced turnovers.

“I just want to see more consistent defensive determination,” Burrage said. “We had it at times, but I think we could have showed it more through the entire game. Just moving forward we want to emphasize our defensive presence and execute our offense and avoiding turnovers early in the game.”

Abingdon-Avon 75, Davenport Central 53

CENTRAL – Addisen Ford 11-20 2-3 27, Asia Pegues-Jarrett 4-10 4-7 12, Ellie LInehan 2-2 1-2 5, Ishoboravyose Akwila 1-1 2-2 5, Anayshia Mitchell 1-8 0-0 2, Emilee Clemensen 1-5 0-0 2, Angel Hinton 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 20-50 9-13 53.

AVINGDON-AVON – Brook Pieper 14-18 7-7 36, Ailexa Hunter 6-13 1-2 15, Hailey Redding 3-7 1-2 9, Emma Gunther 3-6 0-1 8, Sydney Emerick 1-2 0-0 3, McKay Grohmann 0-3 0-0 0, Ellie Pompeo 0-0 0-2 0. Totals: 27-44 9-16 75.

Central;12;15;12;14;--;53

Abingdon-Avon;19;21;19;16;--;75

3-point goals: Central 3 (Ford 2) A-A 8 (Gunther 2, Hunter 2). Rebounds: Central 20 (Ford 8); A-A 19 (Pieper 8). Turnovers: Central 18; A-A 9. Total fouls: Central 15; A-A 15. Fouled out – none.

