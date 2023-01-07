IHMVCU Shootout: Davenport North runs away from Alleman with fourth quarter spurt

For three quarters of Saturday’s IHMVCU Shootout game, Alleman hung around with Class 5A seventh-ranked Davenport North.

But the Wildcats opened the fourth quarter with a 10-1 run to put the contest out of reach. North led wire-to-wire for a 64-44 win over the Pioneers at Augustana College’s Carver Center.

“We talked about having energy,” North’s Journey Houston said of the team’s discussion between the third and fourth quarters. “When we came out in the fourth quarter, we played how we should play.”

The Pioneers (11-10) were still within striking distance, down by 11 heading into the fourth quarter. But the Wildcats (11-1) held Alleman without a field goal for nearly the first four minutes of the final period, extending their lead to 20 points on Alyvia McCorkle’s layup.

“It was nothing Xs and Os, we just had to have good energy and effort,” North head coach Paul Rucker said. “In that fourth quarter, I thought we kind of picked up the pace a little bit defensively, and that always leads to better offense for us.”

Houston scored a game-high 24 points, hauled in eight rebounds and had five steals, earning the game’s most valuable player honors. Divine Bourrage added 17 points, five rebounds and four assists. McCorkle scored 10 points, and Mariah Thompson had nine.

With his team facing an athletic North Squad, Alleman head coach Steve Ford had a goal to slow down the Wildcats. While his Pioneers accomplished this goal for the most part, North found another way to win. The Wildcats matched their season high with 10 3-point goals.

“When we watched them, most of their points came in transition,” Ford said. “The girls played the way we wanted to play, which was to slow them down and get them in the half court rather than allowing them to transition baskets.

“I guess you have to give up one. We gave up the three instead of easy layups. There were just a few times that we were a little tardy to get out there on the three. They have so many weapons that you have to pick your poison.”

Houston went 3-for-4 from 3-point range, and Thompson also hit three 3-pointers. Bourrage and McCorkle both hit a pair of shots from deep.

“We work on it a lot in practice,” Bourrage said. “We hit the paint and pass it out. That gets us open for the threes.”

Clair Hulke scored 17 points for the Pioneers, and Tyla Thomas hit four 3-pointers and added 16 points. Alleman hung around despite turning the ball over 13 times in the first half.

“I think we ran out of gas,” Ford said “But we’re really proud of the girls’ efforts tonight playing against one of the tougher teams in Iowa.”