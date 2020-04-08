IHMVCU Shootout expands to nine games, two venues

“Over the last couple of years, we’ve had calls from different teams around the area showing some interest, but the timing wasn’t right,” Thrapp said.

Central DeWitt, coming off an 18-4 season, returns its top two scorers next season in Taylor Veach and Allie Meadows. Wilton has four starters back.

Riverdale, meanwhile, is coming off a fourth-place finish at the Class 2A state tournament.

“Each of those programs have awesome followings,” Thrapp said. “It isn’t only about the kids, but it is about their communities and for them to have another cool event to look forward to and generate enthusiasm.”

The Carver Center has been the primary host for the event. The IHMVCU Shootout was staged at Wharton Field House in 2018. In that season, the finale between Rock Island and Pleasant Valley drew more than 2,500 spectators.

Weather forced this past year's event to be played in three locations on three different dates — Carver Center, Assumption High School and Beyond the Baseline.

Thrapp said the plan is to hold three games at Wharton and six at the Carver Center, with the nightcap contest still taking place at Augustana.