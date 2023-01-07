IHMVCU Shootout: Fourth-quarter rally lifts Annawan past West Liberty

For three quarters Saturday, the Annawan girls' basketball hung close with West Liberty, never trailing by more than seven points.

In the fourth quarter of their IHMVCU Shootout matchup at Moline's Wharton Field House, the Bravettes struck late. An 11-0 run wiped out a six-point Comet lead and turned the tide as Annawan rallied for a 59-53 victory.

A pair of key buckets by junior guard Olivia Goodley and senior forward Jaydn Wise completed the comeback. After a steal and bucket by Wise tied the game, Goodley hit a 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 22 seconds remaining to put the Bravettes (12-6) up 54-51.

"We saw opportunities to start making some shots, and we took those opportunities and converted them," said Goodley, who tallied 17 points and eight rebounds and was named the game's Most Valuable Player.

"We had the momentum on our side, and we had confidence. We felt like we had the game in our control. We took that feeling, and we ran with it."

Goodley then hit another bucket with 1:20 left to make it a five-point game. After West Liberty (6-4) got back to within 56-53, Wise (11 points, nine rebounds, four steals) struck a dagger blow by hitting a 3-pointer with 48 seconds left.

"That was a big hit," said Wise. "That really set us up."

Bella VanOpdorp added 10 points for the Bravettes, who had to adjust both to a different than usual shooting background as well as playing with a 35-second shot clock.

"We don't normally play in big gyms, and it was our first time playing with a shot clock," said Wise. "It was a different experience, but it didn't affect us."

In the first half, Annawan had its hands full with West Liberty senior guard and Iowa State commit Kelsey Joens. She hit all five of her shots in the first quarter to fuel a 12-point period as the Comets took a 15-11 lead after one.

Joens had 19 points by halftime to help West Liberty hold a slim 32-30 advantage. She finished with 26 along with 11 rebounds and six steals. Finley Hall added 10 points and nine boards.

"We had a certain defense that paid more attention to (Joens), and also a more aggressive defense that would've given her more opportunities to shoot the ball," said Annawan coach Jason Burkiewicz. "The more aggressive `D' ended up creating most of their turnovers, so we took a risk with that, and it paid off."

In the third quarter, the Bravettes tied the score three times before the Comets rattled off five straight to go up 41-36. A 3-pointer by Lainy Manuel (six points, 10 rebounds) made it a one-point game late in the period, but Joens scored in the closing seconds to put West Liberty up 45-42.

However, the seeds for Annawan's final-period comeback had already been planted.

"They're a very aggressive team, and we didn't handle it very well," said West Liberty coach Courtney Joens. "They forced a lot of turnovers and knocked down shots. We just need to handle pressure better, and make smarter decisions.

"Some of our decisions down the stretch -- including my own -- were not very good."