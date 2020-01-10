IHMVCU Shootout game capsules

The IHMVCU Shootout is Saturday at Augustana College's Carver Center. Admission is $5 for all seven games. Here is a look at the matchups:
Davenport West vs. Alleman
When: 10 a.m. • Twitter: @jaydub_DA
Need to know: It's been a trying season for both programs, which have just three wins between them. However, there have been bright spots, with West snapping a 60-game losing streak earlier this season and Alleman grabbing a win in the State Farm Classic last month. West's leading scorer, Katilyn Powell, is a sophomore, as is its leading rebounder, Kylee DeVore. Alleman beat West 27-20 in the Shootout in 2017.
Pleasant Valley vs. United Township
When: 11:45 a.m. • Twitter: @bobbymetcalf88 • Online: QCSportsnet.com
Need to know: Despite the early game, both teams are on the upswing, with UT winning five of its last eight games following a 1-12 start to the season. PV has won three straight following a 1-6 start to the year. The Spartans don't have a player averaging double figures while UT is led by Jasmine Bell (16.9 points) and Jade Hunter (13.1).
Davenport Central vs. Annawan
When: 1:30 p.m. • Twitter: @jaydub_DA
Need to know: Central has already surpassed its win total from last year and has the most wins since 2011 despite its three leading scorers all being sophomores. Bria Clark is averaging 12.7 points in three games since returning to the lineup. Annawan returns the majority of its team from last year, including Keagan Rico and Reese Randall, who were both on the Bravettes' state championship team in 2017. Rico recently surpassed the 1,000-point mark in her career.
Assumption vs. Sherrard
When: 3:15 p.m. • Twitter: @bobbymetcalf88
Need to know: Assumption is ranked 10th in Iowa Class 3A after a strong start to the season. The Knights feature a lot of balance, with no player scoring in double digits but seven averaging at least five points. Sherrard's Taylor Barber is playing in her third Shootout and was the MVP last year after scoring 16 points and grabbing five rebounds in a win over Central.
Bettendorf vs. Rock Island
When: 5 p.m. • Twitter: @jaydub_DA • Online: QCSportsnet.com
Need to know: This is the first time since the IHMVCU Shootout began the Rocks have not played in the final game. The Bulldogs have not lost since returning to the shootout in 2017, joining PV and Assumption. Bettendorf tends to sub out five at a time and are led by senior Maggie Erpelding. The Rocks, on a five-game winning streak, are led by senior Hannah Simmer.
Davenport North vs. Moline
When: 6:45 p.m.. • Twitter: @bobbymetcalf88 • Online: QCSportsnet.com
Need to know: The Wildcats like to get up and down the court, averaging 53 points per game under first-year head coach Paul Rucker. The Maroons have stumbled recently, 3-5 since holiday play began, and are trying to overcome the loss of point guard Kadence Tatum, who suffered a torn ACL last month. North's Bella Sims was the MVP of last year's North win over Annawan and leads the team in points, steals and assists. Moline's Cierra McNamee is averaging 14.9 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.
North Scott vs. Geneseo
When: 8:30 p.m. • Twitter: @jaydub_DA • Online: QCSportsnet.com
Need to know: Grace Boffeli has dominated the prep scene this year as the UNI commit is averaging 30.2 points and 11.5 rebounds per game for the Lancers. Boffeli is the school's all-time leading rebounder while senior Presley Case is the school's all time leader in assists. The Maple Leafs have had great production from junior Maddi Barickman and sophomore Kammie Ludwig, and freshman Danielle Beach has stepped up recently in the wake of an injury to Keeli Frerichs.