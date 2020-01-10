IHMVCU Shootout game capsules

When: 1:30 p.m. • Twitter: @jaydub_DA

Need to know: Central has already surpassed its win total from last year and has the most wins since 2011 despite its three leading scorers all being sophomores. Bria Clark is averaging 12.7 points in three games since returning to the lineup. Annawan returns the majority of its team from last year, including Keagan Rico and Reese Randall, who were both on the Bravettes' state championship team in 2017. Rico recently surpassed the 1,000-point mark in her career.

Assumption vs. Sherrard

When: 3:15 p.m. • Twitter: @bobbymetcalf88

Need to know: Assumption is ranked 10th in Iowa Class 3A after a strong start to the season. The Knights feature a lot of balance, with no player scoring in double digits but seven averaging at least five points. Sherrard's Taylor Barber is playing in her third Shootout and was the MVP last year after scoring 16 points and grabbing five rebounds in a win over Central.

Bettendorf vs. Rock Island