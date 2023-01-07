IHMVCU Shootout: MerCo still looking for first 2023 win after Shootout loss

Since the calendar turned to 2023, the new year has not been especially kind to the Mercer County girls' basketball team.

After Saturday's 49-41 loss to Calamus-Wheatland at the IHMVCU Shootout at Moline's Wharton Field House, the Golden Eagles (7-12) are 0-4 since winning three of four games at last week's Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic.

However, Mercer County coach Katie Engwall feels that despite the results on the scoreboard, her team is continuing to progress in the right direction.

"We've been playing a lot better," she said. "We've played some tough games, and it hasn't shown up in the win-loss column. But, we're getting a much better feeling for the things that are working for us offensively and defensively. It's a matter of continuing to improve."

The first and fourth quarters were strong ones for the Golden Eagles, who outscored the Warriors (9-3) by a combined 28-12 in those two periods.

However, the middle two quarters were unkind to MerCo.

Calamus-Wheatland outscored the Eagles 18-5 in the second period to take a 24-19 halftime lead, then widened it with a 19-8 third-quarter showing to go up 43-27.

"We started strong, and we finished strong," said Engwall, "but we had to press a bit, coming from behind."

Fueling the Warriors' second-period turnaround was strong free-throw shooting from junior forward Kahlie Hill. She hit all six of her foul shots in the quarter and was 7-of-7 from the line, finishing with 13 points and earning the game's Most Valuable Player award.

"It's always a goal of mine to get to the free-throw line," said Hill. "I like to shoot free throws, and I'll take any opportunity I can get."

For Cal-Wheat, Saturday's win was a nice turnaround after Friday night's 72-31 loss to North Linn in a Tri-Rivers Conference crossover matchup.

"The real goal was to flush (Friday) night," said Hill. "Come out, start fresh and play our game."

Down the stretch, the Warriors had to fend off a late MerCo comeback bid as Sydney Lamkin (15 points) had two of her four 3-pointers in the final 90 seconds of play to trim an 18-point deficit down to eight.

Hallie Schreurs added 10 points for the Golden Eagles, with Molly Hofmann snaring 11 rebounds. For Cal-Wheat, Aubrey Connelly matched Hill with 13 points, with Katie Hein adding eight points and four steals.

"We're still not putting teams away all of the way," said Cal-Wheat coach Matt Boeckmann. "We were a little slow to start today, but once we got our legs under us, we turned things around, hit our shots and started playing defense."