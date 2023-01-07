IHMVCU Shootout: Rock Island pulls off another fourth-quarter comeback

Call them the cardiac kids.

Regardless the deficit, the Rock Island High School girls' basketball team has proven on multiple occasions this season it can rally and steal a game late.

The Rocks pulled off another stunner Saturday afternoon.

Coach Henry Hall’s squad stormed back from a 14-point hole in the final six-plus minutes to clip North Scott 45-43 in the IHMVCU Shootout at Augustana College’s Carver Center.

“I think my blood pressure is like 300 over 200 at this point,” Hall said afterward.

Between ratcheting up its defensive pressure and Kayla Rice scoring 14 of her team-high 19 points after halftime, Rock Island (11-9) charged back.

Rice converted two free throws with 3.8 seconds left for the go-ahead points, the only time Rock Island led during the entire game. North Scott couldn’t get a shot off before time expired.

“They don’t quit,” North Scott coach Devvin Davis said of the Rocks. “That’s a team that doesn’t go away. You’ve seen it a lot this year. They get after it. They want it. Rebounding and getting (steals) are a matter of want."

It was the second time in three days Rice made free throws in the final seconds to clinch a win. She did it at Quincy on Thursday night.

“I like the pressure on me,” Rice said. “When we get into the last minute, I know what we’re going to do. Having that pressure on me makes me feel more confident about myself.”

It was Rock Island’s defense that turned the game in its favor.

Makayla Farnum buried a 3-pointer with 6 minutes, 20 seconds remaining to give North Scott (6-6) a 38-24 cushion. She made another triple with 4:36 left to push the Lancers in front 41-30.

The Lancers wouldn’t make another basket.

“When you’re up (11) and have control of the game, you’ve got to play like it,” Davis said. “You’ve got to come out and act like you own the court at that point.”

Rock Island intensified its defensive ball pressure and threw in some full-court pressure. North Scott unraveled as it committed seven of its 19 turnovers in the final quarter.

“Defense is what really helped us win that game,” Rice said. “In the beginning, we weren’t putting that much pressure on the ball. In the last few minutes, it was our pressure.

“We rebounded better, we boxed out better and we communicated better.”

Freshman Ka’Zaria Bell converted a three-point play and Rice followed with a 3-pointer to inch Rock Island to within three.

North Scott missed three free throws in a two-minute span. Rice scored off a Lancer miscue and then Bell hit two foul shots with 1:04 left to square the game.

After the teams split free throws, Rock Island forced another turnover with its full-court pressure with 27 seconds remaining.

The Rocks inbounded the ball and held for the final shot. Rice drove into the lane, misfired, snatched up her own miss and was fouled with 3.8 seconds left.

Rice, who also had seven rebounds and four steals, drained both attempts.

“Kayla is one of the most talented guards on both ends of the court I’ve ever coached,” Hall said. “She disrupts things on the defensive end with the other team’s point guard. Her thing tonight was attacking the rim.

“She willed us (to that win).”

Farnum finished with a game-high 21 points and nine rebounds. Lauren Golinghorst contributed 10 points and nine rebounds.

“This definitely stings,” Davis said. “We got really tight at the wrong moment.

“We did not get it done.”

Hall, meanwhile, was relieved.

"To go 2-0 this week, going to Quincy on our first day back to school and then coming here and not playing well in the first half and coming back," Hall said, "I'll have a good Sunday afternoon."