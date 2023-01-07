IHMVCU Shootout: Rockridge gets 'needed' victory

The Rockridge High School girls’ basketball team decided not to participate in a holiday tournament this season. Coach Ryan McDonald felt his squad needed some additional practice time to concentrate on itself after a dozen straight losses.

“When you go through a string of defeats, it starts to wear on you on the practice court,” McDonald said. “We used that time to really learn our stuff, play with each other and build a culture in two weeks.”

The Rockets saw it translate into a victory on Saturday.

Sparked by a strong third quarter, Rockridge knocked off Durant 39-32 in the opening game of the IHMVCU Shootout at Augustana College’s Carver Center.

“We really needed this win,” Rockridge guard Cierra Bush said after recording a team-high 12 points and hauling in five rebounds. "Everyone is ecstatic.

"It is a really big boost going into our next games.”

Despite having the first nine fouls of the game called against them, the Rockets (1-13) hung around early and then outscored the Wildcats 13-6 in the third quarter to seize control.

Bush had six points in that deciding period, including a 3-pointer, to give Rockridge a 33-24 advantage.

“We talked a lot at half that they were being the aggressor,” McDonald said. “We didn’t attack the rim and they were doing all the attacking. I told them to get up and guard, and we need to start attacking.

“We executed really good set plays for about three or four possessions in a row and got the exact looks we wanted.”

Keaten Needham finished with 10 points and Chloe Strachan compiled eight points and eight rebounds for the Rockets, who prevailed despite shooting 28.8% and going 3 for 12 from the foul line.

Rockridge turned over Durant 18 times.

“We started to put a little more ball pressure on Durant and our rebounding really helped us,” Bush said.

Durant (2-8) had plenty of looks around the basket. It couldn’t convert.

The Wildcats, competing in their first IHMVCU Shootout, shot 11 of 51 (21.6%) and missed 10 of their 18 free throws.

Junior Isabelle DeLong paced Durant with 13 points.

Rockridge 39, Durant 32

ROCKRIDGE (1-13) – Laikyn Parchert 0-2 0-0 0, Cierra Bush 4-16 2-4 12, Keaten Needhma 4-9 0-0 10, Chloe Strachan 3-9 0-1 8, Erica Danner 3-7 1-3 7, Leah DeCook 0-2 0-0 0, Emily Lathrop 1-5 0-0 2, Haylee Boden 0-0 0-4 0, Amelia Rursch 0-1 0-0 0, Lily Fuhr 0-0 0-0 0, Emma Kramer 0-0 0-0 0, Kaycee Price 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-52 3-12 39.

DURANT (2-8) – Savannah Meinert 0-4 0-0 0, Avery Paper 2-14 0-0 5, Isabelle DeLong 5-16 3-6 13, Adison Daufeldt 0-3 4-6 4, Katelyn Toft 2-8 0-4 4, Hannah Peel 0-1 0-0 0, Kierra Hahn 0-0 0-0 0, Addison Schuett 1-3 0-0 2, Kiyah Daily 0-0 0-0 0, Emma Meincke 0-0 0-0 0, Paige Happ 1-1 1-2 4, Joslyn Entsminger 0-1 0-0 0, Katelyn Hansel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-51 8-18 32.

Rockridge;13;7;13;6;--;39

Durant;10;8;6;8;--;32

3-pointers – Rockridge 6-19 (Bush 2-7, Strachan 2-6, Needham 2-4, Parchert 0-2); Durant 2-14 (Paper 1-5, Happ 1-1, DeLong 0-4, Meinert 0-4). Rebounds – Rockridge 41 (Danner 10, Strachan 8); Durant 49 (Toft 12, Schuett 9). Turnovers – Rockridge 13, Durant 18. Total fouls – Rockridge 17, Durant 15. Fouled out – none.