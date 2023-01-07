IHMVCU Shootout: Spartans shed early struggles to blow past Maple Leafs

When the Pleasant Valley High School girls’ basketball team encountered some adversity in last year’s IHMVCU Shootout, the Spartans came undone and never recovered.

When PV turned the ball over seven times in the first seven minutes Saturday night, the Spartans brushed it off.

Behind a suffocating zone defense, Iowa Class 5A second-ranked PV overcame a choppy offensive performance with a 56-27 triumph over Geneseo in the finale of the IHMVCU Shootout at Augustana College’s Carver Center.

“We handled things better in this environment this year,” PV coach Jennifer Goetz admitted. “We’re a little bit more mature, a little bit more composed and rolled with the punches.

“We got worked up too much and it never left us last year. This year, we flipped the page."

Iowa won the Shootout by an 8-4 margin. In head-to-head games between the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Western Big 6, the MAC prevailed 4-1.

It was especially important to PV after losing to Rock Island a season ago.

“Last year was not what we liked,” Spartan sophomore guard Reagan Pagniano said. “We needed to come here and get the win.”

Geneseo (14-4) hung around for a quarter, but PV (11-0) outscored the Big 6 co-leader 32-13 in the middle two quarters to turn the game into a rout.

It was all predicated by the Spartans’ half-court zone defense.

The Maple Leafs attempted only seven shots in the first half and 21 for the game. They turned the ball over 23 times.

“It is so hard to simulate that zone in practice,” Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. “I thought we handled their press pretty well, but the zone in the half-court killed us. It is a credit to their girls and to their coaching staff.

“We couldn’t get shots up, not even looking at the hoop at times. They’re just so long and we weren’t getting into gaps.”

Jessie Clemons and Pagniano each had four steals and Halle Vice finished with three. Goetz said it was the first time since the holiday break her team really slid its feet on the defensive end.

“Our defense was next level compared to (Friday night),” Pagniano said.

Vice, a Marquette University signee, had a game-high 24 points and Pagniano finished with 14 for the Spartans.

Still, it was a rocky beginning for PV. Vice was whistled for three traveling violations and the Spartans generated only five points in the first seven minutes.

“It is definitely something to work on in practice, not being so rushed,” Vice said. “I think we were rushing some things.”

While the defense stymied the Maple Leafs throughout, the Spartans picked it up offensively in the final minutes of the first quarter and into the second with a 16-1 spree. Vice had nine points in that stretch and Hailey Asselin dropped in a 3-pointer.

“We definitely settled in,” Vice said. “Getting used to this environment and playing on this (bigger) court can be tough. It is a lot different than what we’re used to playing, but I thought everything flowed better after that first quarter.”

PV knocked in 9 of 20 tries from beyond the arc and shot 52% for the game.

“When the ball moves, we’re a pretty good basketball team,” Goetz said. “When the ball gets stuck and we dribble too much or become complacent, we’re not such a good team. We’re slowly figuring that out.

“We continue to have touches of greatness, touches of perfection. The key now is, how many positive things we can add every single time we hit the court.”

Annie Wirth had 11 points to lead Geneseo.

Hardison’s message to his team was simple afterward.

“We told them to get rid of this one quick,” he said. “They’re good, a reason they’re No. 2 in 5A in Iowa. I hope they get the whole thing this year.

“But for us, when we talk again Monday, we want this one to be out of everyone’s head.”