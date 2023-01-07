IHMVCU Shootout: Three-headed attack leads Assumption past Moline

Assumption’s Maddy Nigey, Ava Schubert and Annika Kotula combined to outscore Moline in the Knights 27-point victory Saturday.

The trio combined for 41 points as Assumption cruised to a 58-31 victory over Moline in Game 5 of the IHMVCU Shootout at Wharton Field House. Assumption led by over 20 points for the entire second half.

Nigey had a team-high 15, and both Schubert and Kotula added 13 each. Nigey and Schubert got a majority of their buckets inside, and Moline had no answer.

“We wanted to establish the paint a little bit and get that inside presence,” Assumption coach Jacob Timm said. “We wanted Ava to be a difference maker for us, and she has really stepped up since Christmas break. On top of that, we are doing a better job getting the ball inside and creating space for her. Those three girls all did a great job, and we had to have it.”

Schubert had a team-high seven boards, and Nigey grabbed five against an undersized Maroon squad. The pair were each in double figures by halftime before a non-competitive second half led to a less aggressive Knight offense.

“We were setting great screens and were able to cut off of those pretty well,” Nigey said. “Ava and I were able to switch on and off going inside, so it was good.

“It’s fun when the whole team is scoring, and we are sharing the ball that well. That really adds to the excitement.”

It was also easy for Assumption to be happy about its defensive performance. The Knights allowed just 13 points at half and kept Moline to 5 of 25 from the field. Those missed shots led to easy buckets in transition, and Assumption was able to build a 23-point lead (36-13) at the break.

Moline didn’t reach double digits until 50.2 seconds left in the second quarter as Assumption extended the lead to as many as 26. Assumption forced 12 turnovers in the first half.

“Our message (to the girls) was to see if we could match that intensity we had last night, and bring it again for the second straight night, and for us that started on the defensive end,” Timm said. “It’s easy to play well for one night, but it’s a lot harder to do it two nights in a row. We have a lot of girls who can defend well and being able to get rebounds and push it in transition helps us score sometimes.”

Assumption never led the lead dip below 22 points in the second half. Moline’s Paige Melton (10 points) and Tahlea Tirrell (10 points) each started to shoot it better for the Maroons in the final two quarters, but the Knights’ first-half lead was too much for the Maroons to overcome.

Saturday ended a 3-0 week for Assumption to get the Knights back to .500 after a slow start to the season.

“It says a lot about the good senior leaders we have (to turn things around), and our younger girls who are willing to listen to that leadership,” Timm said. “We’ve got some of the best seniors in the game right now, and our younger players are doing such a good job of taking advice from the upperclassmen, which takes a lot of humility.”