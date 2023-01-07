IHMVCU Shootout: West holds off Riverdale for first win

When they woke up Saturday morning, the members of the Davenport West girls' basketball squad were hoping it would be the day for their first win of the 2022-23 season.

Taking on Riverdale in the opener of Saturday's six-game IHMVCU Shootout slate at Moline's Wharton Field House, the Falcons put together a strong first quarter and used it earn that long-awaited first win, holding off the Rams down the stretch for a 42-37 victory.

After Riverdale (5-12) scored the first three points of the game, West (1-8) reeled off 14 straight points to go up 14-3 after the opening quarter as the Rams went cold, first from the floor and then from the free-throw line.

Riverdale hit just one of 11 shots in the opening quarter. In the second period, the Rams got to the foul line nine times, but hit just once, part of a 2-of-11 first-half showing that was costly as Riverdale trailed 23-14 at halftime.

"We were 12 of 16 from the free throw line the other night (a 41-40 win over Erie-Prophetstown this past Thursday), and I thought we had a lot of good shots, but we didn't finish," said Riverdale coach Jay Hatch. "No one was trying to miss shots, but this was not our best effort.

"Davenport West outplayed us, so give them credit. They deserved to win."

Helping West to its victory was sophomore guard Ellie Holdorf. Finishing with 10 points and five rebounds to earn the game's Most Valuable Player honor, Holdorf gave the Falcons a spark when she hit a buzzer-beating bucket to put her club up nine at the break.

Prior to that, Riverdale used an 8-0 run to close the gap to 14-11 as junior forward Carrieanne Hungate scored six quick points. She finished with a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds, with teammate Crystal Craigmiles adding eight points, eight boards and five steals.

"I was like 'I had to make a shot and give my team more momentum,'" said Holdorf. "This feels really good. We were kind of expecting we could get (the first win) today, and we came in here prepared."

Madeline White added 10 points for the Falcons, with Elizabeth Paustian snaring seven rebounds.

Down 35-23 going into the fourth quarter, the Rams kept on battling. Trailing 42-30 with just over a minute left, Hungate knocked down a 3-pointer and Molly Skahill hit two buckets to close the gap to five before time ran out.

"We had an opportunity to put it away, but Riverdale fought back. They played tough and made it tight," said West coach Brandon Krusey. "It was great for our girls to experience this win and overcome that big 0-for on our record."