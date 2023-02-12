Class 4A at Bradley-Bourbonnais

Monday: G1: No. 2 Joliet West (19-11) vs. No. 6 Joliet Central (10-19), 6 p.m.; G2: No. 3 United Township (14-16) vs. No. 5 Bradley-Bourbonnais (11-18), 7:30 p.m. Thursday: G3: Championship, 7 p.m.

FYI: Enjoying for the most part a solid turnaround campaign under first-year head coach Chase Pavelonis, the Lady Panthers come into regional play looking to reverse a downward trend, having lost back-to-back games and dropping eight of their last 10 contests. ... UT is seeking its first regional championship since 2001.

Class 4A at Normal Community

Tuesday: G1: No. 1 Normal Community (28-3) vs. No. 8 Moline (6-21), 6 p.m.; G2: No. 4 Minooka (13-17) vs. No. 7 Pekin (12-15), 7:30 p.m. Thursday: G3: Championship, 7 p.m.

FYI: Suffering their first losing season since the 2012-13 campaign, the Maroons look to wipe the slate clean as they begin their bid for their first regional crown since '14, but will face a tall order in the top-seeded Lady Iron, who topped Moline 60-34 on Jan. 3 at Wharton Field House.

Up next: The Bradley-Bourbonnais and Normal Community regional winners advance to next Tuesday's O'Fallon Sectional semifinals to face each other in a 7 p.m. semifinal at Normal West High School.

Class 3A at Ottawa

Tuesday: G2: No. 1 Geneseo (25-6) vs. No. 8 Morris (10-20), 6 p.m.; G3: No. 4 Ottawa (24-6) vs. No. 6 LaSalle-Peru (17-13), 7:30 p.m. Thursday: G4: Championship, 7 p.m.

FYI: Morris advanced with a 42-21 win over Streator this past Saturday to set up a semifinal matchup with the Lady Leafs, who are coming off a fourth consecutive Western Big 6 Conference title and now take aim at their second straight regional championship. Geneseo has won seven straight since a 68-42 loss to Lisle Benet Academy on Jan. 21.

Class 3A at Dixon

Tuesday: G1: No. 2 Galesburg (24-7) vs. No. 7 Sterling (3-25), 6 p.m.; G2: No. 3 Dixon (26-5) vs. No. 5 Rock Island (14-15), 7:30 p.m. Friday: G3: Championship, 7 p.m.

FYI: The Lady Rocks look for a fresh start in the postseason after dropping four of their final six regular-season games as they will be seeing regional host Dixon for the first time this year and hope to set up an all-Western Big 6 regional final. Rock Island's last regional crown came in 2019, when it also won the second of the program's two sectional titles.

Up next: The Ottawa and Dixon regional champions advance to next Tuesday's Peoria Richwoods Sectional semifinals. The Ottawa Regional winner faces the winner of the Bartonville Limestone Regional at 6 p.m., followed by the 7:30 p.m. matchup between the Dixon and Dunlap regional champs.

Class 2A at West Carroll

Tuesday: G3: No. 2 Stillman Valley vs. No. 10 Riverdale (6-22), 6 p.m.; G4: No. 3 Alleman (18-13) vs. No. 6 Rock Falls (18-12), 7:30 p.m. Friday: G5: Championship, 7 p.m.

FYI: Both Riverdale and Rock Falls scored first-round regional wins this past Saturday, with the Rams knocking off Three Rivers West rival Erie-Prophetstown 42-37 and the Rockets rolling past West Carroll 75-12 to set up Tuesday's semifinal round, which along with the title game will be played at West Carroll Middle School in Mount Carroll. ... Coming off a solid season in the Western Big 6, Alleman shoots for its first regional crown since 2019. ... Riverdale's first-round win was its first step towards its first regional title since 2020, when the Rams finished fourth at the 2A state tournament in Normal.

Up next: The West Carroll Regional champion advances to next Tuesday's 7:30 p.m. Winnebago Sectional semifinal to face the winner of the Aurora Rosary Regional.

Class 2A at Mercer County

Tuesday: G2: No. 1 Sherrard (20-6) vs. No. 8 Orion (16-16), 6 p.m.; G3: No. 4 Knoxville (17-13) vs. Mercer County (12-17), 7:30 p.m. Friday: G4: Championship, 7 p.m.

FYI: Last Saturday's 37-19 first-round win over Three Rivers West rival Rockridge gave Orion its most wins since going 16-14 in 2018-19 and continued a strong turnaround by the Chargers after back-to-back three-win campaigns. However, Orion's bid for its first regional title since 2009 will be challenged by a Sherrard club that swept the Chargers in league play, although the second meeting was a more hard-fought 45-37 road win for the Tigers. ... Sherrard is looking to follow its second straight TRAC West title with back-to-back regional championships. ... Host Mercer County is seeking its first regional crown, but has to contend with Lincoln Trail Conference rival Knoxville, which topped the Golden Eagles 44-30 in regular-season play on Jan. 4, and again a week later at the LTC tournament with a 58-49 victory.

Up next: The Mercer County Regional champion advances to next Tuesday's 7:30 p.m. Rockridge Sectional semifinal to meet the winner of the Eureka Regional.

Class 1A at Wethersfield

Monday: G4: No. 2 Brimfield (20-9) vs. No. 9 ROWVA-Williamsfield (17-14), 6 p.m.; G5: No. 3 Annawan (23-7) vs. No. 6 Wethersfield (20-12), 7:30 p.m. Thursday: G6: Championship, 7 p.m.

FYI: Three of the four semifinalists each have one regional win under their belts. Lincoln Trail Conference champion Annawan rolled past league rival Stark County 53-31 this past Saturday. In two other all-LTC matchups, the host Lady Geese bested Ridgewood 45-30 and the R-W Cougars topped Galva 49-36. ... R-W now gets a shot at defending 1A state champion Brimfield, while the second semifinal pits Annawan against Wethersfield, two longtime rivals who now co-op for nearly all sports. ... During the regular season, the Bravettes topped Wethersfield 65-36 on its home floor on Jan. 23; they have reeled off eight straight wins. ... Annawan's last regional title came in 2018; the Geese's last regional crown was in 2019.

Up next: The Wethersfield Regional champion advances to next Tuesday's 7:30 p.m. Abingdon-Avon Sectional to meet the winner of the Havana Regional.

Class 1A at Pearl City

Monday: G3: No. 2 Orangeville (25-4) vs. No. 8 Pearl City (9-21), 7 p.m. Tuesday: G4: No. 3 Lena-Winslow (22-8) vs. No. 5 Morrison (22-8), 7 p.m. Friday: G5: Championship, 7 p.m.

FYI: After handling Milledgeville 65-24 this past Saturday for their first postseason victory since 2017, the Fillies will meet up with Lena-Winslow for the third time this season, twice on the Pearl City High School court. Morrison took the first meeting 53-45 on Dec. 15 at the Pearl City Holiday Tournament, while the Panthers evened their score on Dec. 27 with a 58-54 win at the Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic in Erie. ... Morrison looks to reach the regional finals for the first time in six years, and win its first title since 2007.

Up next: The Pearl City Regional winner advances to next Tuesday's 7:30 p.m. Polo Sectional semifinal to face the winner of the Amboy Regional.