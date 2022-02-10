IHSA Girls' Basketball Regionals: Opening Round

Class 2A Oregon Regional

Saturday's games: No. 11 Erie-Prophetstown at No. 6 Alleman, 1 p.m.; No. 10 Oregon at No. 9 Riverdale, 3 p.m.

FYI: Both matchups will mark the first time these teams have faced each other this season; for Riverdale's Rams, this will be their first postseason contest since finishing fourth at the 2020 IHSA Class 2A state tournament in Normal. ... The winner between E-P and Alleman draws top-seeded Winnebago in Monday's 6 p.m. semifinal at Oregon High School's Blackhawk Center, with the Oregon-Riverdale winner facing No. 4 Rock Falls at 7:30.

Class 2A Orion Regional

Saturday's games: No. 9 Mercer County at No. 7 Kewanee, 5 p.m.; No. 11 Orion at No. 5 Knoxville, 6 p.m.

FYI: While this is the first meeting this season between the Golden Eagles and the Boilermakers, Orion and Knoxville will face off for the second time. The teams met to open the season at the Ridgewood/ROWVA-Williamsfield Thanksgiving Tournament, with the Blue Bullets having topped the Chargers 41-25. ... The MerCo-Kewanee winner gets second-seeded Rockridge in Monday's first semifinal at 6 p.m. at Orion High School, with No. 3 Monmouth-Roseville awaiting the Orion-Knoxville winner at 7:30.

Class 1A AlWood Regional

Saturday's games: No. 8 ROWVA-Williamsfield at No. 6 Ridgewood, 1 p.m.; No. 10 Wethersfield at No. 4 Princeville, 6 p.m.; No. 9 Galva at No. 5 Annawan, 6 p.m.

FYI: It is an all-Lincoln Trail Conference opening round; indeed, the only other team at this regional — No. 1 Brimfield — is the lone non-LTC member. During the regular season, Annawan's Bravettes rolled to a 59-33 win over Galva en route to at least a share of the regular season LTC title; they have played all of the teams here and beaten all of them except for Brimfield. ... This is the fourth meeting between Ridgewood and R-W, with the Spartans topping the Cougars three times — at the Ridgewood/ROWVA-Williamsfield Thanksgiving Tournament, in regular season league play and at the LTC Tournament, with the latter game being the closest as Ridgewood prevailed 44-42. ... Wethersfield met Princeville for the first time just two days ago, with the Lady Princes prevailing 55-42. ... Brimfield draws the Ridgewood/R-W winner in Monday's 6 p.m. semifinal in Woodhull, with the winners of the 6 p.m. games facing each other at 7:30.

Class 1A Eastland Regional

Saturday's games: No. 12 Milledgeville at No. 11 Fulton, 1 p.m.; No. 13 Sterling Newman at No. 7 Lanark Eastland, 2 p.m.

FYI: First-year members of the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference, Fulton's Steamers swept their South Division season series with Milledgeville, topping the Lady Missiles 45-29 on the road on Jan. 27, then taking a 27-14 defensive battle four nights later at Stan Borgman Court. ... A Fulton win earns it a Monday semifinal date with top-seeded Galena; fourth-seeded Morrison awaits the Newman-Eastland winner on Tuesday.

