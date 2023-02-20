IHSA SECTIONAL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 4A at O’Fallon

Tuesday: O’Fallon (29-4) vs. Alton (31-1), 6 p.m.; United Township (16-16) vs. Normal Community (30-3), 7 p.m. at Normal West High School. Thursday: Championship, 7 p.m.

United Township starters: G: Kaylie Pena (5-4, jr.), Ciara Hull (5-9, jr.) & Tia Lewis (5-10, jr.). F: KaMaria Perkins (5-9, jr.) & Lorena Awou (6-5, jr.).

FYI: United Township is coming off its first regional championship since 2001 and the seventh in program history. The Lady Panthers have met Normal Community once this season, with the Lady Iron rolling to a 68-27 at home on Jan. 16. ... UT is seeking to win its first sectional championship.

Class 3A at Peoria Richwoods

Tuesday: Geneseo (27-6) vs. Washington (23-4), 6 p.m.; Peoria (25-3) vs. Galesburg (26-7), 7:30 p.m. Thursday: Championship, 7 p.m.

Geneseo starters: G: Katlyn Seaman (5-9, jr.), Mia Kelly (5-9, jr.), Danielle Beach (5-10, sr.) & Addie Mills (5-10, jr.). F: Annie Wirth (6-0, sr.).

FYI: In winning its second straight regional title, Geneseo captured consecutive regional crowns for the first time since winning two straight in 1994 and ‘95. The Lady Leafs have now won 10 regional championships. ... Tuesday’s game will be a rematch of last year’s LaSalle-Peru Sectional semis, won 61-51 by Washington. ... Geneseo’s one and only sectional title came in 1987, when the Leafs finished 28-3 and took fourth at the Class AA state tournament.

Class 2A at Rockridge

Tuesday: Deer Creek-Mackinaw (28-5) vs. Monmouth-Roseville (26-6), 6 p.m.; Sherrard (22-6) vs. Eureka (23-8), 7:30 p.m. Thursday: Championship, 7 p.m.

Sherrard starters: G: Rachael Fender (5-4, so.) & Addison Pickens (5-8, sr.). F: Kyla Elsbury (5-9, sr.), Violet Meskan (5-8, so.) & Olivia Meskan (5-10, sr.).

FYI: Sherrard captured its 13th regional title, 11 of which have come in the last 15 years, and took its second straight crown to repeat as regional champions for the first time since winning seven in a row from 2011-17. ... The Tigers’ last sectional victory came in 2017, when it won the second of the program’s two sectional titles (the first coming in 1990. ... Sherrard’s Three Rivers West rival Monmouth-Roseville made history as its 65-53 win over Princeton in the Bureau Valley Regional final gave the Titans their first postseason title.

Class 1A at Abingdon-Avon

Tuesday: Elmwood (28-5) vs. Mount Sterling Brown County (30-3), 6 p.m.; Annawan (25-7) vs. Havana (30-4), 7:30 p.m. Thursday: Championship, 7 p.m.

Annawan starters: G: Bella VanOpdorp (5-5 So.), Kaylee Celus (5-11 Jr.), Lainy Manuel (5-9 Jr.) & Olivia Goodley (5-7 Jr.). F: Jaydn Wise (5-7 F).

FYI: After losses in three consecutive regional finals, Annawan picked up its first regional championship since 2018 with its 51-39 win over Brimfield in the Wethersfield Regional title game. The Bravettes have won 18 regional titles, and are shooting for the eighth sectional title in their history, the last also coming in 2018.

— Compiled by Terry Duckett