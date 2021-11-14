Illinois area girls basketball: Teams, individuals to watch

Teams to watch
Rockridge: With three-fifths of last winter's starting lineup back from an 8-4 club that ended up 4-2 in the Three Rivers West (both meetings with Fulton and Riverdale were cancelled due to COVID-19 pauses in those programs), the Rockets also look to set themselves up as one of the teams to beat in the conference.
Riverdale: Although hit hard by graduation — losing, among others, 2021 unanimous first-team All-TRAC West standouts Lauren Lodico and Quad Cities Western Illinois Player of the Year Shae Hanrahan — the Rams under Hall of Fame coach Jay Hatch can't be counted out. In addition to going 6-0 to reign atop the league for a third straight year, Riverdale went 8-0 in a pandemic-abbreviated campaign.
Annawan: Coming off a 6-3 finish in the Lincoln Trail Conference, the Bravettes (8-4 in 2020-21) return a young but talented lineup and are looking to return to the top in the LTC after finishing tied for fourth with West Central in a tightly-contest race, which ultimately was won by Princeville with an 8-1 league mark.
Ridgewood: The Spartans (7-4) flourished under first-year head coach Maggie Molek last winter, with their 7-2 Lincoln Trail record earning them a share of second place with Stark County, both teams finishing a game behind conference champion Princeville. Replacing first-team All-LTC standouts Brecken Adamson and Kendall Lewis will be key if Ridgewood is to build upon that success.
Mercer County: Finishing at 5-4 in the Lincoln Trail Conference only earned the Golden Eagles (7-7 overall) a sixth-place finish, with six teams separated by just three games. MerCo comes into the 2021-22 campaign looking to be the dark horse in this year's conference race.
Individuals to watch
Kierney McDonald, Rockridge: The 6-foot-1 senior forward averaged 11.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5 steals and 1.6 blocked shots per game in a 12-game schedule last year to earn unanimous first-team All-Three Rivers West honors.
Madison Heisch, Rockridge: Coming off a second-team All-Three Rivers West season last winter, the 5-foot-9 senior guard will be key in the Rockets' outside shooting game.
Sydney Adamson, Sherrard: The senior guard will be the Tigers' floor leader after earning unanimous first-team All-Three Rivers West honors, putting up 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.2 assists per game in a nine-game schedule.
Kiersten Cox, Mercer County: The Golden Eagles' chances for LTC success this winter will center around the senior forward, a first-team All-Lincoln Trail honoree who averaged 15 points and 6 rebounds in a 14-game season.
Shelby Veltrop, Morrison: The Filles' junior center looks to build on the success of her first two varsity seasons, including last winter's 12.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 5.1 blocks, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
Olivia Goodley, Annawan: A second-team All-Lincoln Trail selection in her debut season, the Bravettes' sophomore guard looks to team with junior forward Cassidy Miller to form a solid outside-inside offensive attack.
Hannah Maher, Ridgewood: The senior guard, also a second-team All-Lincoln Trail selection in 2020-21, will be looked to to pick up the scoring slack after graduation took Adamson's 12.4 points per game and Lewis's 9.3 points per game.
— Compiled by Terry Duckett