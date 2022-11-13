Illinois Area Girls' Basketball: Who to watch in 2022-23

Teams to watch

Sherrard: The Tigers (22-7 in '21-22) returned to the top of the Three Rivers Conference's West Division standings for the first time since sharing the title with Riverdale in 2019 by compiling an 11-1 league mark that enabled them to edge rival Rockridge by one game. Several key players return to help Sherrard maintain its status from last year, which included its first IHSA Class 2A regional title since '19.

Rockridge: Like Sherrard, the Rockets won an IHSA Class 2A regional championship, their first since 2007, going on to finish 24-8 (10-2 TRAC West) and tie the single-season victory record set by Rockridge's 2000 regional-title squad. Graduation hit the Rocket roster hard, but several younger players look to build on last year's run.

Morrison: The Fillies enjoyed a tremendous turnaround last winter by going 18-8 and posting their first winning season in five years after winning just six games in the previous three seasons. With its top two scorers back, Morrison now takes aim at its first regional title since 2007.

Annawan: A highlight of the Bravettes' 21-11 season was their first Lincoln Trail Conference regular-season title in four years as they went 10-1 to best LTC Tournament champion Abingdon-Avon by one game. With the bulk of its '21-22 roster back, Annawan is looking to build on last year's success in a big way.

Ridgewood: The Spartans (19-11) were also a force in last year's Lincoln Trail race, finishing 8-3 to tie both Knoxville and three-time reigning LTC champion Princeville for third place. Replacing three strong post players lost to graduation will be key if Ridgewood is to build on last season's accomplishments.

West Carroll: The Thunder finished 16-15 last winter to come up just one win shy of tying the single-season victory mark set by their 2019-20 squad; two of their losses were in overtime, another by one point, and three more in which they led three state-ranked teams going into the fourth quarter.

Players to watch

Kennady Anderson, Jr. G, Wethersfield: Was a steady presence for the Lady Geese last winter, averaging 12.5 points per game along with 6 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game, earning second-team All-Lincoln Trail Conference honors.

Kennedy Buck, Jr. G, Erie-Prophetstown: A second-team All-Three Rivers West Division selection, the point guard looks to build on a solid all-around campaign that produced 6.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.7 assists per outing.

Kyla Elsbury, Sr. F, Sherrard: Earned IBCA Class 2A All-State special mention and second-team All-Three Rivers West honors after helping the Tigers to the conference title with 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

Olivia Goodley, Jr. G, Annawan: A returning first-team All-Lincoln Trail standout for the defending conference champions, Goodley was second on the team with 8.2 points per game and added 2.8 steals, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Carrieanne Hungate, Jr. F, Riverdale: A second-team All-Three Rivers West pick, Hungate led the Rams with 8.9 points and 6 rebounds per game and shared the team lead with 1.6 steals per game.

Lainy Manuel, Sr. G, Annawan: Coming off a second-team All-Lincoln Trail season, Manuel looks to build on a campaign in which she averaged 6.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.9 assists per night.

Olivia Meskan, Sr. F, Sherrard: Coming off a season in which she was a unanimous first-team All-Three Rivers West selection and an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 2A All-State special mention pick, Meskan was the Tigers' leader in points (10.4) and rebounds (6.2), adding 1.9 steals per game in '21-22.

Tori Moshure, Sr. G, West Carroll: A second-team All-Northwest Upstate Illini West Division pick and the team's co-MVP, the point guard averaged 10.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals per outing.

Marissa Stevens, Sr. G, Kewanee: The second-team All-Three Rivers East standout is coming off a solid all-around season in which she averaged 10.4 points, 6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

Lexi Stone, Sr. G, Galva: The point guard earned first-team All-Lincoln Trail honors with a strong all-around season, posting 11 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 steals per game.

Camryn Veltrop, So. F, Morrison: Made a strong prep debut by earning both IBCA Class 1A All-State special mention and second-team All-TRAC West honors, averaging 15 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.7 blocked shots per game, the latter two numbers being team highs.

Shelby Veltrop, Sr. C, Morrison: A unanimous first-team All-TRAC West pick and an IBCA Class 1A All-State third-teamer, Veltrop teamed with her younger sister to form a formidable post duo; she finished with a team-best 16.1 points per game to go with 10 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per outing.