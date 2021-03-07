Illinois area girls: TRAC West boils down to one game

The final week's series of games to decide the Three Rivers West Division girls' basketball champion will instead come down to one winner-take-all showdown on Thursday night.
Set to play Monday as well as Thursday, the Riverdale Rams and the Sherrard Tigers had their two-game set cut down to one as the Rams wrap up a two-week COVID-19 pause and return to practice on Tuesday.
Riverdale (7-0, 5-0 TRAC West) had to go into quarantine in the wake of its 49-17 win over Fulton on Feb. 22, as one of the Steamer players was found shortly thereafter to have tested positive for the virus. It has cost the Rams five games, including four conference outings.
"They weren't happy when they had to go into quarantine," Riverdale coach Jay Hatch said of his squad. "They want to keep playing, do what they like to do, but that's the nature of this COVID world.
"We'll find out how we respond when we get back to practice on Tuesday."
Having shared the conference title with Sherrard two years ago — that coming in the wake of eight straight championships by the Tigers — the Rams were outright TRAC West champions last winter, part of a season that culminated in a fourth-place finish at the IHSA Class 2A state tournament.
"Right now, it doesn't even matter what it's for," Hatch said of Thursday's 7 p.m. matchup at Sherrard's Harry Hunt Gymnasium. "It's the last game of the season. For some of these kids, it'll be the last organized basketball game they play in their lives."
While Riverdale looks to shake off some rust, Sherrard (8-1, 8-0) looks to complete a perfect run through the conference and finish their season on a high note after suffering their first loss this past Saturday, a 52-46 setback to Mercer County.
"Mercer County came out well-prepared, and they played harder," Sherrard coach Doug Swanson said. "We didn't play well on defense; we seemed to be a step slow and didn't rotate well. Mercer County had a lot to do with that, so give credit to them.
"You go into every game expecting to play well, but you have those games where you don't play as well as you like. We just have to play better (Thursday night)."
With no postseason to look forward to this season, the winner-take-all scenario of Thursday's game and the desire to return to the top of the Three Rivers West look to provide the Tigers plenty of motivational fuel.
"We have a chance to win conference, and that's our goal, even though it's a tall task," Swanson said. "Fortunately, we were able to get through the rest of the Three Rivers, and we have a winner-take-all situation now. I hope it'll be a fun night for everybody."