Illinois area girls: TRAC West boils down to one game

The final week's series of games to decide the Three Rivers West Division girls' basketball champion will instead come down to one winner-take-all showdown on Thursday night.

Set to play Monday as well as Thursday, the Riverdale Rams and the Sherrard Tigers had their two-game set cut down to one as the Rams wrap up a two-week COVID-19 pause and return to practice on Tuesday.

Riverdale (7-0, 5-0 TRAC West) had to go into quarantine in the wake of its 49-17 win over Fulton on Feb. 22, as one of the Steamer players was found shortly thereafter to have tested positive for the virus. It has cost the Rams five games, including four conference outings.

"They weren't happy when they had to go into quarantine," Riverdale coach Jay Hatch said of his squad. "They want to keep playing, do what they like to do, but that's the nature of this COVID world.

"We'll find out how we respond when we get back to practice on Tuesday."

Having shared the conference title with Sherrard two years ago — that coming in the wake of eight straight championships by the Tigers — the Rams were outright TRAC West champions last winter, part of a season that culminated in a fourth-place finish at the IHSA Class 2A state tournament.