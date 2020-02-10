Illinois girls regionals: West Carroll, ROWVA, Ridgewood advance

Class 2A

At Kewanee: Farmington got 14 points from Emily Cash in a 41-32 victory over the host school on Monday night. Gracey Damron paced Kewanee with 9 points. Farmington takes on Normal University High on Wednesday.

At Rock Falls: Madison Haynes’ 24-point effort helped West Carroll prevail over Oregon 46-38 in the opening round to set up a matchup against host Rock Falls on Wednesday.

Byron got 10 points apiece from Ella Grunstrom and Ava Kilgen to claim a 45-33 win over Erie-Prophetstown in the second game and will play Winnebago on Wednesday. Baylee Anderson and Ella Heyvaert shared scoring honors for E-P with 9 points each.

Class 1A

At Oneida: Calyn Garza and Abby Stowe each scored 12 points to lead ROWVA to a 48-41 victory over Kewanee Wethersfield in the opening round. ROWVA now faces No. 2 seed Princeville on Wednesday.

At Biggsville: Ridgewood advanced to a Tuesday night battle with top seed Brimfield by defeating Elmwood 48-37.

