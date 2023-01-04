Illinois Pacesetter: Alleman’s Hulke inspires others through her leadership qualities

When Clair Hulke is not on the basketball court, she may be scooping ice cream for you at Whitey's.

The three-sport Alleman High School athlete spends most of her time making plays for the basketball, volleyball and soccer teams, but on weekends she’s at the local ice cream shop doing what she does best — working with others.

“The people there are great and it’s a nice, fun thing to do," Hulke said. "I really enjoy doing that. Making ice cream may not seem like a hobby, but I have a great time."

This week’s Illinois Pacesetter is known by those around her for friendly leadership qualities, but she’s also the Western Big 6’s leading scorer at 22.2 points per game in league contests.

Hulke has jump-started her Alleman squad to an 11-8 start — paving the way for the Pioneers to finish above .500 for the first time since the 2014-15 season — with her ability to take over down low, and shoot from outside.

To summarize, the 5-foot-11 junior power forward has been a matchup nightmare.

“When you play those teams that don’t know her very well, well, they get to know her pretty quickly," Allleman coach Steve Ford said. "You could tell she could be a special player when she first came to Alleman. She had those skills, and now has so much more confidence."

Hulke dropped 29 points in a 47-30 win over Mercer County on Tuesday night, and also has a 33-point performance in a victory against Rock Island this season.

The Pioneers had four WB6 wins in the last three years combined, but have already notched four in just six league games this season — including wins over Moline, Sterling and Galesburg.

“We are the smallest school in the Western Big 6, so to beat some of these bigger schools has been really great for our confidence,” Hulke said. “It’s been great for the school’s confidence too.

"We always play as the underdog, but if you come to any girls or boys games, we always have a great student section that supports us. That plays a huge role in our success.”

Alleman won just one game during Hulke’s freshman season, but the Pioneers rattled off 14 wins a season ago before really putting things together this season. Hulke attributed the success to her teammates, and none have been bigger than Audrey Erickson.

The junior point guard averages 12.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and a WB6-high four assists per game in conference play. Erickson and Hulke have been playing together for years, and the connection has only grown stronger at Alleman.

“I started playing basketball when I was in third grade, and in sixth grade I joined my first AAU team,” Hulke said. “I really loved the team aspect of basketball, being there with your teammates, and I had another girl in my class, Audrey Erickson, who still plays with me.

“We have kind of played together our entire lives. It’s always been the two of us. I think she had the same goal in mind that she wanted to go out and play her freshman year. To be able to accomplish that with her was amazing.”

Hulke is quick to mention her teammates in most questions asked her way. She is routinely double, or even triple-teamed, in the paint, but her answer was simple to how she deals with it.

“Well, what’s great about being double-teamed is that there is always got to be somebody open,” Hulke said. “I trust all of my teammates, especially Audrey, Tyla (Thomas) and Annie (Rouse). I look for them whenever I can — kick it out to them for an open shot. We all just work so well together and that’s what I love about this group.

“The biggest thing for me is to support your teammates when you’re in a sport like this. Team sports really do help you create good bonds with friends that you’ll never forget.”

That cohesiveness was something the Pioneers were missing for years, and Ford has attributed Alleman’s ability to play so well together to Hulke. She’s not only a vocal leader, but she proves time and time again she wants what is best for her team as a whole.

“When I think of Clair, I think of her leadership qualities and her unselfishness as a player,” Ford said. “She always wants to help others and be a good teammate. And I think that’s very important. We are very fortunate that our team gets along really well. It’s hard to have chemistry sometimes, but when you have players like Clair, that helps you have a tighter team.”

Hulke’s willingness to help extends to practice, where Ford said many of the younger players now look up to her because of how easy she jumps in to help someone understand a drill or technique.

“She helps out with basically everything,” Ford said. “If players are struggling with post footwork, she’ll get in there and help out. I’ve seen it happen since she was a freshman. She’s definitely a leader.

"And in the summertime we had a camp, and she even took over to help the little kids. She put together groups and did different drills. It makes you think she can easily be a teacher or coach someday because she has all those skills of a great leader.”

Right now, Hulke is looking to major in the medical science field after she graduates next spring. Academics and basketball are her top priorities, but Hulke also excels at volleyball and led the Pioneers with 162 kills, 135 digs, 62 blocks and 17 aces this season.

But before Hulke makes those important decisions about her future, the Pioneers will play in important games come February.

And those at Alleman believe the team has a chance to make some noise in the postseason.

“I think we all have high expectations,” Ford said. “We are trying to get better every day so we can play our best basketball of the season.

“When March Madness starts in late February, I really believe that anyone can beat anyone.”