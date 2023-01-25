Illinois Pacesetter: Fillies' Veltrop savoring team success

MORRISON — The first two years of Shelby Veltrop's high school basketball career were very successful from an individual standpoint.

From a team aspect, far less so. In Veltrop's first two seasons with the Morrison girls' program, the Fillies won just once in 37 games.

"Those first two years playing up on the varsity and us getting destroyed nearly every single game, it was hard," said the 6-foot-3 senior guard/forward. "It hurts your confidence and ego a bit. My junior year was so different, with us to finally start winning."

Averaging a double-double of 16.1 points and 10 rebounds per game last winter, Veltrop helped Morrison to an 18-8 finish, its first winning season in five years.

The success has continued to come at all levels for this week's Illinois Pacesetter. Putting up 19.8 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 blocks per game, Veltrop has the Fillies at 18-7 and in the thick of the title race in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division.

"This year has been exciting, with the people coming to our games and what they're saying about us as a team," said Veltrop, who earlier this season reached 1,000 career points during Morrison's first-place run at the Pearl City Holiday Tournament; she is at 1,286 points and counting.

"I never thought about (scoring 1,000 points) that much," she added. "It was cool to accomplishment, but it wasn't a goal of mine. The numbers are good, but winning is the most important thing to me. I like to win. That's what I think about more."

Also putting up 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals per outing, Veltrop tallied 21 points and added six assists this past Monday in a 69-36 conference win over Riverdale. Last week, she had 29 points in a 71-38 victory over Orion.

Two weeks ago, she helped Morrison to three wins, including TRAC West victories against Sherrard and Orion. The former victory was huge for the Fillies, who at 6-2 trail only the Tigers (8-1) and Monmouth-Roseville (7-1) in the league standings.

"I knew the group Shelby was coming in with had a lot of talent, and it was my intention at first to keep her with them on the JV," said Morrison coach Kerry Grim. "Then it became evident that she needed to play at the varsity level to be pushed harder and to get better."

With her classmates along with younger sister Camryn, a sophomore forward, eventually joining Veltrop on the varsity level, the turnaround was dramatic to say the least.

"Definitely my sophomore year, I knew bringing them up would help us a lot," she said. "My first two years, I just played through it and tried to stay strong while being able to think towards the future. I was definitely looking at the future."

This season has also seen Veltrop showcase more offensive versatility. Having played at all three positions on the floor, she has become a greater threat as a 3-point shooter.

"Shelby has never been an outside shooter, but she's one of the best pure shooters we've got," said Grim. "When we get her and her sister down low, teams pack the lane on us, so we decided to put Shelby outside, and she's been hitting more 3s. It's been fun to see."

In addition to hitting the 1,000-point plateau, Veltrop also captured the Most Valuable Player award at the Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic in Erie last last month after helping the Fillies win three of four tournament games.

"I was a little bit surprised by that," she said. "Earlier this year, I was happy for Camryn when she got all-tournament at Pearl City. I was all-tournament at Warkins last year, and I was just hoping to get that again this year."

What Veltrop is especially hoping for as her prep basketball career winds down is to help take Morrison on a lengthy run in the postseason to consolidate the program's success of the last two years.

The Fillies entered the 2022 IHSA playoffs with hopes of bringing home their first regional championship since '07. Instead, it turned out to be a brief stay as they fell 50-39 in their opener to regional host Lanark Eastland.

"That was so hard," Veltrop said. "I felt that towards the end of the year, we lost our momentum a bit. I hope this year, we can keep our momentum going up, and bring it into the postseason."