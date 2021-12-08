ILLINOIS PACESETTER: Four-year Tiger starter Adamson looking to finish on top

SHERRARD — Right from the start of her high school basketball career, Sydney Adamson has been a key part of Sherrard's continued success.
Breaking into the starting five as a freshman in 2018-19, Adamson immediately fit in with the Tiger veterans — including her older sister Ashleigh — as she helped Sherrard to a Three Rivers West Division title share and an IHSA Class 2A regional championship.
"My sister introduced me to the team. They expected me to play my role on the team and take care of the ball," she said of her rookie campaign, "and I felt that I had to do my part."
Now, the 5-foot-6 senior guard is looking to end her prep career with the same success as it began. So far, the signs are looking good for this week's Illinois Pacesetter.
In three wins last week, including a pair of TRAC West victories, Adamson tallied 31 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals and delivered some top-notch defensive work.
The second of the Tigers' conference wins, a 39-11 victory over Rockridge, Adamson found herself assigned to Rockridge senior guard Madison Heisch, who the game before made a single-game team record eight 3-pointers and scored 26 points.
In last Thursday's matchup, Adamson held Heisch to just two points.
"Sydney's capable of filling any role we need her to," said Sherrard coach Doug Swanson. "If we ask her to guard the other team's best player, she's up for the challenge."
When the Tigers brought home their last regional title to date in '19, it was Adamson providing the championship-game spark by scoring the first nine points in a 39-23 victory over Fulton in the Erie Regional finals.
"A lot of people didn't expect us to be regional champs that year, but I thought we had the potential," Adamson said. "We were all excited when we won."
Having seen Adamson's potential come to the surface during her freshman season, Swanson was not surprised to see her shine when the lights were the brightest.
"She wasn't scared that night, and she came out and set the tone for us," he said. "Sydney loves the big stage."
In helping lead this year's Tiger squad to a 6-1 start that includes a 3-0 TRAC West mark, Adamson is averaging 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
"We definitely still have plenty of stuff we can work on, but I'm happy with how we've been playing so far," said Adamson. "Defense is the main component of our team; `Swanny' has all of us set on playing strong defense this year."
While defense has proven to be Adamson's forte, she has shown the ability to step up and fill the basket as needed. At the same time, she knows that scoring is a job that is spread out among the Sherrard roster.
"We definitely don't rely on any one person," she said. "If one of us is off, someone else is there to pick them up."
After the way the last two seasons have ended for Adamson and her teammates — a 55-51 overtime loss at home to Mercer County in the 2020 Class 2A regional semifinals, and then no postseason at all in '21 due to COVID-19 — she is ready to pick up where her first season left off.
"I think we all have the same mindset," she said of her fellow seniors. "We don't want to look to far ahead, but we definitely want to go far this season. I think we have a lot of talent and experience. Last year, when we'd play a game (in a COVID-19 impacted season cut short), we would think `There's just six games left.'
"We knew when the season would end before it did. Now, we can work on what we need to improve on and enjoy this season."