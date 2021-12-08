ILLINOIS PACESETTER: Four-year Tiger starter Adamson looking to finish on top

While defense has proven to be Adamson's forte, she has shown the ability to step up and fill the basket as needed. At the same time, she knows that scoring is a job that is spread out among the Sherrard roster.

"We definitely don't rely on any one person," she said. "If one of us is off, someone else is there to pick them up."

After the way the last two seasons have ended for Adamson and her teammates — a 55-51 overtime loss at home to Mercer County in the 2020 Class 2A regional semifinals, and then no postseason at all in '21 due to COVID-19 — she is ready to pick up where her first season left off.

"I think we all have the same mindset," she said of her fellow seniors. "We don't want to look to far ahead, but we definitely want to go far this season. I think we have a lot of talent and experience. Last year, when we'd play a game (in a COVID-19 impacted season cut short), we would think `There's just six games left.'

"We knew when the season would end before it did. Now, we can work on what we need to improve on and enjoy this season."

