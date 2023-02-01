Illinois Pacesetter: Geneseo's Beach displaying full potential

GENESEO — Danielle Beach has always been ahead of her class.

She was one of the few non-seniors to get significant playing time on last year’s 31-2 squad that peaked at No. 1 in the state. Even before Beach even reached high school, she had Scott Hardison’s attention.

“She came to basketball camp when she was in about fourth grade and her feet were, I kid you not, about the same size as they are now," the Geneseo girls basketball coach said. “I mean, we knew about her coming up because her mom was a phenomenal athlete here — a 1,000-point scorer and on the 1980s state team — and so we knew she was going to be a special athlete.”

This week’s Illinois Pacesetter has not only lived up to the family name on the basketball court, but on the tennis court and soccer pitch as well. Beach recently committed to Monmouth College to play both basketball and soccer.

Beach is just 28 points from 1,000 for her career. She earned first team all-WB6 after her junior soccer season.

“Her priority is the sport she is currently in,” Hardison said. “Basketball is her number one right now, but as soon as basketball is done, she’s going to take off her basketball shoes and put on those soccer cleats and that’s going to become her number one. She’s going to do that very well the next four years.

“She’s also going to be successful in life because she knows how to give 100% in everything she does. Monmouth College is getting a phenomenal young lady.”

The rapid pace at which Beach has become one of the top scorers in the entire Western Big 6 wasn’t a shock to those around her, but it’s a big change from a year ago.

With Kammie Ludwig, Ali Rapps and Jordan Porter on the court, there were times that Beach wasn’t even a second option — despite being one of the best shooters on the team — and now the senior guard leads the Maple Leafs with 15 points per game while shooting 31% from beyond the arc.

“I think I’ve always been capable of this, but we just had really great leaders in the past and I filled the role my team needed to be filled in that moment,” Beach said. “This year I’ve just tried to believe in myself a little bit more than I had in the past.

“I’ve been working on trying to take it to the hole more, and my teammates have really helped with getting me open — whether they set a screen or make tough passes. I couldn’t do it without them.”

Beach dropped a game-high 27 points in Geneseo’s 77-49 victory over United Township on Tuesday. She also is second on the team with 160 rebounds and has a team-high 80 assists. Beach has also collected 68 steals and 10 blocks.

“We begged and pleaded with her to shoot more last year,” Hardison said. “She’s almost scored as many points this year (419) as she has in her first three years (553) here. Plus, she’s just as good defensively as she is offensively. She can guard one through five and is fundamentally sound.

“We still beg her to shoot more, but she is still so unselfish. She will be just as happy with one of her teammates scoring over herself, but she can also carry the load if need be. She’s just a humble kid and doesn’t want the spotlight on herself.”

The Maple Leafs have relied heavily on Beach and Annie Wirth (13.4 ppg.) this season, but Beach is quick to mention her teammates and deflect recognition after impressive personal performances.

Hardison credits that to her upbringing and the culture the staff implements, which is one of the biggest reasons why the team currently sits at 22-6 and in the driver's seat to earn at least a share of the Western Big 6 crown.

“It’s just so important to me to mention my teammates because they do so much for me, and I know that anything I do on the court would not be possible without them,” Beach said. “They give me so much confidence. They tell me all the time how much they want me to shoot and how they believe in me. It’s so great to have everyone around believing in you and cheering you on. That’s what makes this team special.”

Beach has also turned into one of the team's biggest leaders. She admits she won’t lead by her voice, but instead emphasizes her work ethic, dedication and attitude.

“To every single one of those 13 girls out there she is loyal and has their back,” Hardison said. “And if she sees something wrong, she’s going to come to the coaching staff and say that we aren’t doing this the right way. She always stands up for what she believes, and she is almost loyal to a fault, which is why she has the respect of everybody on the team.

“She may not talk very often, so when she does, people listen.”

She has all the qualities of any good basketball player — athletic, quick, intelligent — but it’s her ability to adapt and react to defenses that has been the difference for Geneseo this season. Beach rarely forces a shot or makes a pass that puts the possession in risk.

“She lets the game dictate where her shots are going to come from and she goes with the flow of what is going on,” Hardison said. “If we need something, she can do it, though. If the three is open, she is going to take it. If there is an open drive to the hoop, she’s going to take it. If she gets fouled, she’s going to make those free throws (team-high 76%). She’s also up there in steals and rebounds.

“She’s not a one-trick pony. She does it all and she does it for our team.”

How far Geneseo will go in the postseason will be determined in just a few weeks, but Beach believes this team has the ability to make a run.

“It’s been a special season,” Beach said. “We have a great group of girls and I love coming to practices and games every day. We always incorporate fun into everything, but we also know how to work hard and when to focus. It’s a fun group to be a part of.

“I think as we’ve gone through the season we have gotten used to playing together, and that’s the key. I think we are capable of going pretty far this year.”