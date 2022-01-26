Illinois Pacesetter: Geneseo's Ludwig works hard to complete life goals

GENESEO — When Kammie Ludwig was in third grade, she made a goal sheet.
First, she wrote down that she wanted to play Division I basketball. Check.
Second, she wanted to study biology in college. Check.
At just eight years old, Ludwig had her future in mind.
By 17 years old, she accomplished it.
This week’s Illinois Pacesetter committed to Providence College last May where she will continue her basketball career and major in biology.
And since then, Ludwig has only added to her accomplishments. The 5-foot-10 senior guard leads the Western Big 6 in scoring by averaging just under 25 points per game in league play. Ludwig also broke Geneseo’s all-time scoring record earlier this season, a mark held for 20 years by Amber Wisdom, as Ludwig eclipsed 1,600 career points.
“I wasn’t expecting it, so in the moment I was just thinking it was so cool,” Ludwig said. “But now it’s really hit me. To follow such a great women like Amber Wisdom, I mean, everyone has always had such great things to say about her. For me to follow in her footsteps just proves the point that you can literally work for anything you want.”
And Ludwig truly believes that. It’s been a motto of hers and it’s something her dad, Justin Ludwig, reminds Kammie of when she practices. Her father has been an instrumental part of her basketball career, and the pair have grown close over the years because of the sport.
“It helped us bond together because basketball became something not only close to my heart, but with my dad and I, there would be nights where we stayed late in the gym, went home and ate dinner together, and did it again the next day,” Ludwig said. “My dad always reminds me of those (goals) when I go to the gym. He always tells me to never settle for less or stop making goals because you’re the person to achieve them.”
In preparation for Geneseo’s 2021-22 season, Maple Leaf coach Scott Hardison decided the team should write down some goals of their own. In a bonding event designed to bring the girls together, Hardison hosted a team dinner at his house — but with a twist. It’s something the players have casually mentioned throughout the season.
“We do something called crazy dinner,” Hardison said. “It’s a three-course meal, and they only get certain utensils. It’s a funny way to eat and a reason to have a little bit of fun. But the goal is to get them there, get them laughing and come together as a team so we can talk about what our goals are for the year.”
Geneseo had high expectations, so the girls’ goals fit that, but no one wrote down what has actually transpired. Ludwig said they hoped to go 2-2 at the State Farm Holiday Classic, win the Western Big 6 and advance deep into the postseason.
Well, scratch that. Geneseo has shattered all expectations with a 24-0 start, including winning the State Farm Holiday Classic, and currently sits at No. 1 in the Associated Press Illinois Class 3A poll — the first No. 1 ranking in school history.
And Ludwig has been the catalyst.
“She pushed everybody to be better because she’s a super competitive person and wants to win,” Hardison said. “She’s been playing with these same girls since third and fourth grade. They know how to push each other and Kammie is a leader on and off the court. And she does it in the community. I’ve seen her work with our younger teams without me having to ask, showing up at their practices and helping build the program.”
But that’s the way Ludwig has always been. Her coaches praise her work ethic.
Whether is showing up at the gym at 5:30 a.m., studying film, weightlifting or just trying to be a good teammate — she does it on her own. She is her own motivator but drew inspiration from Geneseo standout and Colorado State boys basketball player Isaiah Rivera. Ludwig said Rivera took her under his wing, and Hardison says the results are noticeable.
“I think it all started by watching Isaiah Rivera and seeing how he handled himself through this whole process,” Hardison said. “I think she has followed along in the same kind of footsteps. But it started with a kid with a lot of talent and a lot of drive. It’s built into a kid who’s turned into a leader.”
Hardison said his staff has been watching this current group since they were in fifth grade — and even then he could tell the group was going to be special.
Ludwig was the first of the current senior class to break through, earning a varsity spot her freshman year. Ludwig downplays her freshman season, but the standout guard excelled her sophomore year. Ludwig averaged over 17 points per game and helped the Maple Leafs earn a league title. During her COVID-shortened junior season, Ludwig averaged more than 21 points per game to lead Geneseo to the top of the standings for an unofficial conference title.
“I started really learning my role, and not only that, but I became a lot more aggressive on the court,” Ludwig said. “Between my freshman and sophomore year was when I hit the weight room the hardest. I was lifting every day and I learned my body and what I needed to do to perform my best. And then last year was COVID, which was devastating, but we got extremely lucky to be able to play the small amount of games we could.”
That’s also about the time that Ludwig heard from Providence. Her AAU team took her to a tournament on the East Coast, and that’s when Ludwig took her first steps on campus. After that, she was sold. But that hadn’t been her plan.
“I wasn’t planning to commit at all, I just wanted to go check things out,” Ludwig said. “I never knew what ‘When you know, you know’ felt like until I stepped on that campus. It’s so beautiful. And I want to study biology and they have a great student to teacher ratio. Also, being in the Big East, you compete against schools like Marquette, UConn, Creighton and just people that you never envisioned yourself playing against. It all hit me at once.”
But before Ludwig can start her next chapter, there is still a lot more to accomplish during her senior season.
Her favorite memory so far was bringing home the golden basketball trophy from State Farm on Dec. 30 with an overtime victory over Washington, but cutting down the nets in Normal would put an exclamation point on a (so far) perfect season.
“(State Farm) gave them the final piece of confidence that they needed that they can go win a regional, and we really want to win a sectional, but the goal is to get down to state,” Hardison said. “Nobody cares about how many games we have won in a row.
"Kammie has led us to this point. She brings out the best in people around her and she has the supreme confidence that we can go from here and continue to build. We’ve got six more regular season games. And then the second season starts. It’s about winning those final seven games in a row. That’s the winning streak I really want to talk about. Not the first 24, or however many, but we have to get on a winning streak at the right time of the season.”