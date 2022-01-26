Illinois Pacesetter: Geneseo's Ludwig works hard to complete life goals

And Ludwig truly believes that. It’s been a motto of hers and it’s something her dad, Justin Ludwig, reminds Kammie of when she practices. Her father has been an instrumental part of her basketball career, and the pair have grown close over the years because of the sport.

“It helped us bond together because basketball became something not only close to my heart, but with my dad and I, there would be nights where we stayed late in the gym, went home and ate dinner together, and did it again the next day,” Ludwig said. “My dad always reminds me of those (goals) when I go to the gym. He always tells me to never settle for less or stop making goals because you’re the person to achieve them.”

In preparation for Geneseo’s 2021-22 season, Maple Leaf coach Scott Hardison decided the team should write down some goals of their own. In a bonding event designed to bring the girls together, Hardison hosted a team dinner at his house — but with a twist. It’s something the players have casually mentioned throughout the season.