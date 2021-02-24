Illinois Pacesetter: Hanrahan takes on expanded role for Rams

"It's been a crazy year," Hanrahan said, referring to the delayed start and shortened schedule due to COVID-19 restrictions, "but we're picking up where we left off last season and keeping on. We're trying to do everything we can to make this the best year for all of us seniors."

Combined with a solid all-around game in Riverdale's first win over Morrison just over a week ago — eight points, six steals, five rebounds, three blocked shots and two assists — Hanrahan has filled the void left by Garrett's graduation and helped the Rams to a 7-0 start, including a 5-0 conference record.

In addition to her 13.2 points per game, Hanrahan is putting up 6.7 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 1.2 assists as well as two blocked shots per contest.

"Losing Sidney, who was a big post player for us, I knew I had to step up and drive more, shoot when I was open, and be aggressive every game," she said. "I had big shoes to fill, but I've been adding my own flair to it. All of us, including myself, have stepped up, and we've been doing very well with what we have.

"With no state tournament this year (because of COVID-19 and the late start), which is out of our control, a conference title is the best thing we can possibly get, so we're going to keep on doing our best."