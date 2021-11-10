Illinois prep signing day: Moline volleyball star Ramsay officially headed to Loyola Chicago

After nearly 800 kills, three all-conference selections and leading Moline to its first regional title in more than a decade, Ella Ramsay is officially headed to the Windy City.
The Moline senior, this year’s Western Big 6 first-team member, signed her national letter of intent to play volleyball at Loyola University Chicago on Wednesday night in the Bartlett Performing Arts Center.
“It feels surreal,” Ramsay said. “All the work that has been put in not just by me, but by my parents, recruiting coordinator and coaches … I’m just at a loss for words. It’s amazing. I’m super excited. I’ve been waiting for it. It’s been one of my goals and I’ve worked really hard for it.”
Ramsay was a four-year starter at Moline and had her best season this fall, leading the Maroons with more than 200 kills. Moline did not drop a set in conference play all year.
“I have had the privilege and honor of coaching Ella the past four years,” Moline coach Sarah Fetter said onstage. “She is truly the epitome of what it means to be a student athlete. She chose a school that will not only challenge in in volleyball, but also in academics. That was a big focal point for her.”
Other Maroons sign
The Maroons had three tables lined together to fit their athletes onstage. For wrestling, Kole Brower is head to the University of Illinois. He committed on Oct. 19 after a 32-0 junior season that ended with an IWCOA state championship. Brower also wrestled at the 2021 Junior National Duals in Fargo.
But there was no sport bigger than soccer Wednesday night. Four athletes inked letters of intent to play soccer at the college level.
Caroline Hazen, who is a three-sport athlete (football, basketball and soccer), signed with the University of Northern Iowa. As a soccer player, Hazen scored 25 goals in 23 games as a junior. She was also named to the Western Big 6 football first team for special teams Tuesday after making three of four field goals and 38 of her 39 extra points this season.
“I’ve been looking forward to this day ever since I started the recruiting process in eighth grade,” Hazen said. “It’s a day I’m always going to remember. Especially being with my friends and seeing them sign, it is such a great feeling.
“This is super exciting because now we officially get to say this is where we are going, no more recruiting stress,” Hazen said. “Having my future set out is really exciting and I’m ready for all the hard work that is ahead.”
Teammates Emma Peters (Black Hawk College), Izabella Mlekush (Black Hawk) and Elizabeth Galvin (Eastern Illinois) also signed letters of intent.
Kadence Tatum signed with Augustana College to continue her basketball career. The senior point guard was an honorable mention selection in last year’s Western Big 6 all-conference list.
Rock Island trio signs
Rock Island held a ceremony for three student-athletes Wednesday in the high school gym.
Taylor Pannell, an all-state and first team all-conference member, is headed to the University of Tennessee to continue her softball career. In 28 games as a junior, Pannell hit .574 with 17 home runs. She drove in 53 runs.
“In eighth grade I committed to Auburn and sophomore year I chose to open my recruiting back up,” Pannell said. “Since then, it’s been a long process and because of COVID I couldn’t really do anything. But once I stepped on Tennessee’s campus I knew it was the place. It was home and I felt comfortable there. SEC has the best competition. I’m excited to step on the field every game and face those softball players. “
Olivia Sholl, who won her third straight 100 breaststroke title earlier this season, signed with Southwest Minnesota State University to continue her swimming and academic career.
Uda Kimba, first team all-conference in the spring, is headed to the University of Minnesota Crookston to continue her soccer career.
Geneseo celebrates trio
The Maple Leafs aren’t having their officially ceremony until Thursday, but Geneseo will honor Hannah Copeland (volleyball, University of Missouri-St. Louis), Kammie Ludwig (basketball, Providence College) and Malakai Shaad (pole vault, Wichita State).
Copeland led Geneseo with 266 kills and 87 blocks. She was named first team all-conference and played all six rotations. Ludwig, an all-state member and two-time Illinois Quad Cities metro player of the year, averaged 21.2 points per game in the spring.
UT runner to announce
United Township cross country star Maddie Miller will announce her future college at 5:30 Friday in the QC Marathon Building in East Moline.
Miller, who won four events this fall and finished second at the conference meet, set a new PR this year with a time of 18:21.8. She will reveal her college decision Friday, but earlier this month mentioned her interest in the University of Illinois Springfield, Western Illinois and Iowa Central.