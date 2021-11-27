 Skip to main content
Iowa area girls basketball outlook: Teams, individuals to watch
Iowa area girls basketball outlook: Teams, individuals to watch

Sailor Hall -- west lib bkb reg semi

Sailor Hall of West Liberty turns the corner past McKenna Marlow of West Burlington during last year's regional final. Hall is one of six players on the Comets' roster this winter.

 Dave Chesling

Teams to watch

Maquoketa: Coming off a 10-12 season, Maquoketa returns four starters in Tenley Cavanagh, CJ Yeager, Carley Davis and Jackie Miller, a quartet which combined to average about 34 points per game. "We have size that will be tough to defend and with our ability to shoot from the outside we will be a mismatch for several teams," Cardinals coach James Doepke said. This will be Maquoketa's last season in the Wamac East before moving to the River Valley Conference next year.

West Liberty: The good news? West Liberty starts the season ranked in the Class 3A Top 10 and returns a good nucleus. The bad news? Coach Matt Hoeppner has only six girls on his roster. The Hall sisters — Sailor, Finley and Pearson — comprise half of the roster. Macy Daufeldt, coming off an all-state volleyball season, averaged 14.4 points and nearly 8 rebounds per game last season. West Liberty is testing itself in the nonconference, playing 5A West Des Moines Valley and competing in the IHMVCU Shootout.

Wilton: After having considerable success in softball and volleyball, Wilton looks to carry that to the basketball court. The Beavers are coming off a 12-11 season and return four starters. Head coach Jake Souhrada is excited about his team's athleticism, depth and versatility. "They have been around each other so much over the past four years in multiple sports," Souhrada said. "We just need to use their athleticism for basketball."

Individuals to watch

Kaylee Corbin, sr., Louisa-Muscatine: Often the second option behind all-stater Kylee Sanders last year, the 6-foot-1 Corbin figures to be L-M's primary threat. She had 17 points and 15 rebounds in season opener versus Wapello.

Kelsey Drake, sr., Wilton: Headed to play volleyball at Wisconsin-Platteville, Drake is a standout on the basketball court as well. Already a 1,000-point scorer for her career, she averaged 19.8 points and 8.1 rebounds as a junior.

Ally Happ, sr., Durant: The Wildcats won only three games last year, but Happ is back after averaging 13 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game. She suffered a knee injury this summer and isn't quite back to 100% according to coach Ross DeLong.

Ellie Rickertsen, sr., Northeast: The Iowa track & field signee accounted for about 25% of the team's scoring a year ago at 11.5 points per game. She also averaged nearly 2.5 steals a contest.

Addy Widel, sr., Calamus-Wheatland: Widel averaged 11.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game last year in helping the Warriors win a dozen games. She is one of four starters back along with Camryn Schnede, Emily Boeckmann and Kahlie Hill.

— Compiled by Matt Coss

