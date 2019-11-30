Iowa area girls basketball outlook

Teams to watch

Bellevue Marquette: The Mohawks have reached the state tournament in two of the last three seasons. They opened up the year ranked fifth in Class 1A and return two of their top three scorers from last season. That includes Miranda Peters, who averaged 13.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

Central DeWitt: The Sabers return their two top scorers and their leading rebounder from a 16-5 team. However, Central DeWitt has a very tough schedule. It has games against defending Class 3A state champion Center Point-Urbana and Class 4A runner-up Marion early this year, which could prime it for the postseason.

Maquoketa: The Cardinals return two of their top three scorers from last year's 14-8 team. Nell Sybesma doubled her point production last year, averaging 13.0 points per game and continued to be a force on the boards, averaging 9.9 rebounds per contest. Autumn Dykstra added 12.5 points last year for Maquoketa.

Louisa-Muscatine: Despite going 9-12 last year, the Falcons could be poised for a breakout season, returning their top four scorers. That includes sisters Kylee and Hailey Sanders, who combined to average 27.6 points per game.

