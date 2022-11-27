Iowa area girls basketball outlook

Teams to watch

Calamus-Wheatland: The Warriors are coming off their best season in program history for five-player basketball — 18 wins and a Tri-Rivers East Division title. Leading scorer and rebounder Kahlie Hill (13.8 ppg. 9.1 rpg.) returns as does junior Emily Boeckmann (6.4 ppg., 4.7 apg.). Courtney Knoche and Aubrey Connelly saw significant minutes off the bench and are back. Cal-Wheat also is excited about its incoming talent, including freshmen Katie Hein and Haley Green.

Maquoketa: Coach James Doepke’s program lost its top three scorers from a 10-win squad last year, but there is plenty of optimism surrounding the Cardinals. Maquoketa has transitioned from the rugged Wamac East Division to the River Valley Conference. It also has multiple freshmen who will contribute this season. Cora Widel and Aubrey Kroymann, both 6-footers and ninth-graders, combined for 31 points and 16 rebounds Tuesday night for Maquoketa in its 47-40 win over Western Dubuque.

Northeast: The Rebels have had success recently in track & field and softball and volleyball is coming off one its best seasons of late. Johnny Driscoll believes his basketball program can follow suit. Northeast was 7-15 a year ago, but it brings back four players who started on a regular basis. In particular, the sophomore class is deep with Emma Kjergaard, Leah Mangelsen, Emily Erwin, Cadence Driscoll and Holly Lamp. “We have set the expectations and standards very high since our first meeting back in the early spring,” coach Driscoll said.

West Liberty: Courtney Joens, who prepped at Iowa City High and played at the University of Illinois, has taken over as the Comets’ head coach. Her sister, Kelsey, is an Iowa State signee and has transferred from City High to West Liberty. Kelsey averaged just more than 21 points per game for the Little Hawks on their way to reaching the Class 5A state tournament last year. The Comets also bring back all-conference performer Finley Hall (12.7 ppg.) and Pearson Hall (7 ppg., 3.5 rpg., 2.9 spg.) from a 19-win squad.

Individuals to watch

Charlotte Brown, sr., Wilton: With the graduation of Kelsey Drake and Ella Caffery, the team’s top two scorers, Brown has an opportunity for an expanded role. Coming off an all-state softball season, Brown averaged 8 points and 8 rebounds a year ago in earning all-River Valley Conference honors.

Isabelle DeLong, jr., Durant: DeLong, named to the River Valley Conference South Division team a year ago, was Durant’s top scorer (12.1 ppg.) and rebounder (6.1 rpg.) She is the only Wildcat returning who averaged more than two points a contest.

Kelsey Joens, sr., West Liberty: The Iowa State signee can score, rebound and distribute. She averaged 21.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game and shot 81% from the foul line for an Iowa City High team which reached the 5A state tournament. She enters the winter with 1,056 career points.

Sarah Moeller, sr., Prince of Peace: Moeller was the Irish’s second-leading scorer and rebounder last year at 14.5 points and 7.7 rebounds. She could have an even bigger stat line this season after loss of Lilly Isenhour. Moeller had 21 points and 13 rebounds in Prince of Peace’s opening win over North Cedar.

Tatum Wolford, jr., Wapello: Wolford splits her time between wrestling and basketball in the winter. She averaged 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 37% from beyond the arc a year ago. Wolford had a game-high 20 points in Wapello’s season-opening win over Louisa-Muscatine.

— Compiled by Matt Coss