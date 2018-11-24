Teams to watch
Bellevue: After reaching the regional finals the last two seasons, the Comets opened the season ranked 12th in Class 2A and backed it up with a 62-17 win over North Cedar. The Comets return two of their top four scorers from last year, including Giana Michels, who averaged 12.0 points per game last season. Maddie Schmidt provided a spark off the bench in the opener with 11 points and could be a key piece moving forward.
Bellevue Marquette: A year removed from a state tournament trip, the Mohawks return two starters — Teona Richman (10.5 ppg., 9.2 rpg.) and Tori Michel (6.9 ppg., 7.1 rpg.) from a 17-8 team. Coach Jim Kettmann likes his team's balance of size and quickness but will have to find pieces to replace the graduation of seven seniors.
Easton Valley: Though they finished 9-13 last season, the River Hawks could return to form this year, as evidenced by a two-point loss to conference favorite Bellevue Marquette to open the season. Easton Valley returns its leading scorer from last year in Sadie Zaruba (14.9 ppg., 7.2 rpg.).
Louisa-Muscatine: It was a turnaround season last year for the Falcons, who finished 14-9. The Falcons have five players from this summer's Class 2A softball state championship team on the roster, including their top three scorers from last year in Kylee Sanders, Mariah Pugh and Hailey Sanders, who combined for 34.8 points per game last year.
Wilton: The Beavers return five of their top six scorers from last year, including the trio of Emily Lange, Kortney Drake and Aubrey Putman. They averaged 44.4 points and 20.7 rebounds per game last year. Wilton will look to continue making strides defensively after allowing 49.3 points per game last year.
Players to watch
Macy Akers, sr., West Liberty: A big part of the softball and volleyball programs, Akers has also been one of the team's top scorers since her freshman season and averaged 14 points per game last year.
Kortney Drake, sr., Wilton: One of three Wilton players with a chance to reach the 1,000-point mark this season, Drake averaged 16 points per game and led the Beavers in assists and steals and was third in rebounds last year.
Nell Sybesma, jr., Maquoketa: Though she averaged just 6.6 points per game last year, Sybesma led the Cardinals with 6.7 rebounds per game. She scored 22 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in the team's season-opening win over Williamsburg.
Amanda Smith, sr., Tipton: One of Tipton's top four returning scorers, Smith averaged 13.1 points and 11.7 rebounds per game last year. She was the team's top free-throw shooter, making 76.4 percent of her shots.
Sadie Zaruba, sr., Easton Valley: An all-around player for the River Hawks, Zaruba led her team in points per game, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks last season.
— Bobby Metcalf