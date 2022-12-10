Iowa City produces precision performance against Muscatine 66-30

Iowa City delivered all the smoke to disorient Muscatine and flew away with a 66-30 win on December 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Iowa City opened with a 22-10 advantage over Muscatine through the first quarter.

The Little Hawks registered a 38-15 advantage at halftime over the Muskies.

Iowa City steamrolled to a 56-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Little Hawks, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 10-6 fourth quarter, too.

