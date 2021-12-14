Iowa City Regina delivers smashing punch early to dump Durant 61-19

Iowa City Regina controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 61-19 victory over Durant during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 3, Iowa City Regina faced off against Wilton and Durant took on West Liberty on December 3 at West Liberty High School. Click here for a recap
