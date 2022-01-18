 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa City Regina dismantles Wilton in convincing manner 74-53
0 Comments

Iowa City Regina dismantles Wilton in convincing manner 74-53

  • 0

Iowa City Regina's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 74-53 win over Wilton on January 18 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Recently on January 11 , Wilton squared up on West Liberty in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These rare photos show Tom Brady from his baseball days

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News