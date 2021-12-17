Iowa City Regina hammers Goose Lake Northeast into submission 65-38

Iowa City Regina's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 65-38 win over Goose Lake Northeast in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 17.
In recent action on December 10, Iowa City Regina faced off against Camanche and Goose Lake Northeast took on Wilton on December 11 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
