Iowa City Regina imposes its will on Durant 43-21

Iowa City Regina earned a convincing 43-21 win over Durant on January 28 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 20, Durant faced off against Bellevue and Iowa City Regina took on Tipton on January 20 at Iowa City Regina High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.