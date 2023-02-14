Iowa City Regina left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Durant from start to finish for a 77-51 victory on February 14 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Iowa City Regina darted in front of Durant 22-9 to begin the second quarter.

The tables turned a bit at halftime when the Wildcats got within 35-25.

Iowa City Regina thundered to a 58-37 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Regals avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 19-14 stretch over the fourth quarter.

