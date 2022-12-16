Iowa City Regina paints near-perfect picture in win over Tipton 68-43

Iowa City Regina's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Tipton 68-43 in Iowa girls basketball action on December 16.
The last time Iowa City Regina and Tipton played in a 39-38 game on January 20, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 6, Tipton faced off against Wilton and Iowa City Regina took on Wilton on December 9 at Wilton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
