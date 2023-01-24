Iowa City Regina tops Tipton 54-37

Iowa City Regina knocked off Tipton 54-37 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Iowa City Regina and Tipton squared off with January 20, 2022 at Iowa City Regina High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 17, Iowa City Regina faced off against Wilton and Tipton took on West Liberty on January 17 at Tipton High School. For a full recap, click here.
