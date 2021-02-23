Iowa City West holds off North to reach state

IOWA CITY — Every time the lead for Iowa City West would get to five, six or seven points, Davenport North would respond to bring it within one or two possessions.
Come the fourth quarter of the Class 5A regional final Tuesday night, the deficit became too high of a mountain to climb for the Wildcats.
Behind a career-high 34 points from Audrey Koch and a stingy fourth quarter defense, the No. 6 Trojans held off their second straight Davenport public and Mississippi Athletic Conference school to triumph 69-54 at West High School and claim their spot in the 5A field next week inside Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
“I can’t fault them for their effort. I thought we played really, really hard,” North coach Paul Rucker said. “We are a crazy bunch of people and I love it. It just didn’t go our way.”
It marks the end of the careers for seven players — four starters — on the Wildcats (11-2). Three of them finished in double figures, walking out of the visiting locker room filled with tears.
“We fought to the end, that’s all you can ask for,” senior Ivy Wilmington said. “We had a great season. I couldn’t be more proud.”
Three days ago, Davenport Central gave this same West squad a run for its money, down just two points in the final two minutes before the latter pulled away to win by 10.
West coach BJ Smith had nothing but praise for the MAC afterwards.
“I think the MAC was really good,” he said. “The two teams we played were very athletic, they got in our shorts, they took us out of some things. We were happy to survive.”
Koch and Matayia Tellis were freshmen on the 2018 West team that made it to state. Those two had close calls the next two years, but couldn’t get over the hump.
Until Tuesday.
Koch was automatic in the second half, going a perfect 5 for 5 from the field and 10 of 10 from the foul line. Tellis scored eight of her 15 points in the third quarter, a frantic frame in which the Trojans (13-3) outscored the Wildcats by four.
Tellis and Koch were responsible for 19 of the Trojans’ 24 third-quarter points. Sophomore Meena Tate chipped in 13.
“I’m proud of what (Tellis) did tonight,” Smith said.
Wilmington was candid in admitting Koch, a Providence recruit, was the best player North had seen all season long.
“She’s a great player,” Wilmington said.
Kyra Taylor tried one last spurt for the Wildcats, scoring four straight to bring them back within seven in the fourth. From there, West outscored its opponent 14-6 and held Wilmington, Bella Sims and Me’Kiyah Harris to two points on zero made field goals in the period.
“They had all the momentum, we were tightly more guarded at the end,” Wilmington said. “We didn’t see as many wide open shots.”
Sims finished with a team-high 16 points, followed by 12 from Taylor, 11 from Wilmington and 10 from Harris.
Taylor is the lone starter returning for the Wildcats and Rucker stated the eighth grade team is pretty good. The rest will be a mystery for the 2021-22 season.
“I’ll leave it at that,” Rucker said.