Iowa City West holds off North to reach state

West coach BJ Smith had nothing but praise for the MAC afterwards.

“I think the MAC was really good,” he said. “The two teams we played were very athletic, they got in our shorts, they took us out of some things. We were happy to survive.”

Koch and Matayia Tellis were freshmen on the 2018 West team that made it to state. Those two had close calls the next two years, but couldn’t get over the hump.

Until Tuesday.

Koch was automatic in the second half, going a perfect 5 for 5 from the field and 10 of 10 from the foul line. Tellis scored eight of her 15 points in the third quarter, a frantic frame in which the Trojans (13-3) outscored the Wildcats by four.

Tellis and Koch were responsible for 19 of the Trojans’ 24 third-quarter points. Sophomore Meena Tate chipped in 13.

“I’m proud of what (Tellis) did tonight,” Smith said.

Wilmington was candid in admitting Koch, a Providence recruit, was the best player North had seen all season long.

“She’s a great player,” Wilmington said.