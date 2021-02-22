Iowa girls regional final capsules

Class 5A
Who: No. 13 Davenport North (11-1) vs. No. 6 Iowa City West (12-3)
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Iowa City West High School
Twitter: @zach_martin95
At stake: Winner advances to the state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines next Monday.
North's key players: Bella Sims, 5-4, sr. (14.6 ppg., 4.0 apg., 3.3 spg.); Me'Kiyah Harris, 5-4, sr. (9.4 ppg., 42.3 3fg%); Kyra Taylor, 5-9, fr. (8.0 ppg., 4.9 rpg.)
West's key players: Audrey Koch, 5-10, sr. (19.2 ppg., 5.8 rpg., 58.8 fg%); Matayia Tellis, 5-5, sr. (10.9 ppg., 2.5 spg.,); Emma Ingersoll-Weng, 5-5, jr. (9.2 ppg., 3.6 apg.)
Need to know: This is the fourth meeting all time between the schools separated by an hour, the first since 2010. The Trojans started the year 2-3, but have since rebounded with 10 straight victories, seven of them by double figures. The Wildcats are 7-1 on the road, but five of them were within nine points.
Class 4A
Who: Marion (14-8) vs. No. 4 Central DeWitt (15-2)
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Central DeWitt High School
Twitter: @BobbyMetcalf88
At stake: Winner advances to the state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines next Tuesday.
Marion's key players: Ella Van Weelden, 6-1, sr. (16.6 ppg., 8.7 rpg., 1.5 bpg.); Sadie Struchen, 5-10, jr. (11.0 ppg., 2.2 apg.); Ella Bockenstedt, 6-0, so. (5.2 ppg., 5.2 rpg.)
DeWitt's key players: Taylor Veach, 6-0, jr. (19.2 ppg., 6.1 rpg., 77.8 ft%); Allison Meadows, 5-8, jr. (16.0 ppg., 3.1 apg., 2.2 spg.); EmmaGrace Hartman, 5-8, so. (4.7 ppg., 41.9 3fg%)
Need to know: The former Wamac rivals will meet in the postseason for the first time since 2016. Marion has won the last seven meetings. The Sabers are in the regional final for the second straight year under coach Chad Specht. The Indians are 5-1 against fellow 4A opponents.
Who: Fairfield (11-8) vs. No. 6 North Scott (14-2)
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: North Scott High School, Eldridge
Twitter: @QCVarsity
At stake: Winner advances to the state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines next Tuesday.
Fairfield's key players: Danielle Breen, 5-6, jr. (11.5 ppg., 2.4 apg., 41.5 3fg%); Hannah Simpson, 5-10, jr. (10.7 ppg., 7.4 rpg.); Mallory Lyon, 5-11, jr. (6.3 ppg., 5.0 rpg.)
North Scott's key players: Ashley Fountain, 5-8, sr. (12.1 ppg., 3.6 apg., 74.4 ft%); Samantha Scott, 5-9, sr. (9.3 ppg., 4.3 rpg.); Hattie Hagedorn, 5-7, soph. (7.1 ppg., 52.6 3fg%)
Need to know: These two programs met in the regional final three years ago at The Pit and Fairfield knocked off North Scott. Of the Trojans' 939 points scored this season, 97 have been by their only two seniors. The Lancers have a distinct advantage in assists per game (14.2-9.8) and 3-point shooting (37.4%-19.7%).
— Compiled by Zach Martin