 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa girls regional final capsules
topical

Iowa girls regional final capsules

{{featured_button_text}}
020821-qc-spt-north-assum gbkb-073

Assumption's Olivia Wardlow drives to the basket during a game against Davenport North earlier this season. Assumption plays Solon in a Class 3A regional final on Saturday.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Class 3A

Who: Davenport Assumption (7-11) vs. No. 12 Solon (17-5)

When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Where: North Cedar Jr/Sr High School, Clarence

Twitter: @zach_martin95

At stake: Winner advances to the state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines

Assumption's key players: A.J. Schubert, 6-2, soph. (12.4 ppg., 7.3 rpg.,); Dawsen Dorsey, 5-10. jr. (6.4 ppg., 2.3 spg.,); Maddie Loken, 5-9, jr. (7.4 ppg., 32.3 3fg%)

Solon's key players: Callie Levin, 5-9, fr. (19.4 ppg., 4.8 rpg.); Makinley Levin, 5-9, jr. (9.6 ppg., 83.3 ft%); Elly Holubar, 5-7, jr. (4.5 ppg., 9.3 rpg.)

Need to know: After not winning a road game all regular season, the Knights have won two straight away from Davenport in the postseason. They have allowed under 40 points in those back-to-back postseason victories. The Spartans have not lost to a 3A team (11-0) or a team below .500 (9-0) yet this season. Solon has won nine of its last 11 contests.

Who: No. 9 West Liberty (16-5) vs. No. 5 West Burlington (20-1)

When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Where: Wapello High School

Twitter: @ryantimmerman3

At stake: Winner advances to the state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines

West Liberty's key players: Finley Hall, 5-7, soph. (15.0 ppg., 5.5 rpg.); Sailor Hall, 5-6, jr. (13.2 ppg., 4.9 apg., 3.8 spg.); Macy Daufeldt, 6-0, jr. (14.2 ppg., 8.0 rpg.)

West Burlington's key players: Sydney Marlow, 5-8, sr. (13.8 ppg., 5.0 spg.); Abbey Bence, 5-7, soph. (13.1 ppg., 7.3 rpg.); Annaka Harris, 5-7, sr. (9.4 ppg., 3.8 apg.)

Need to know: Over a six-game winning streak, the Comets have allowed over 45 points once. Against teams with a winning record, West Liberty is 5-5 and has yet to beat a top-5 opponent. With an average of 18 steals per game, the Falcons have the third most steals in 3A, 10th most in the state. West Burlington hasn't given up more than 60 in its seven-game winning streak.

— Compiled by Zach Martin

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Iowa freshman Keegan Murray

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News