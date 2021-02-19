Iowa girls regional final capsules

Need to know: Over a six-game winning streak, the Comets have allowed over 45 points once. Against teams with a winning record, West Liberty is 5-5 and has yet to beat a top-5 opponent. With an average of 18 steals per game, the Falcons have the third most steals in 3A, 10th most in the state. West Burlington hasn't given up more than 60 in its seven-game winning streak.