DES MOINES — Pleasant Valley High School took no shortcuts to reach the summit for the first time in program history.

It tackled Central Iowa Metropolitan League traditional powers West Des Moines Valley and West Des Moines Dowling in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Then in a tense back-and-forth Iowa Class 5A state championship game Friday night, PV dethroned second-ranked Johnston 59-56 to complete a perfect season at Wells Fargo Arena.

“It is everything that I could dream of,” senior and captain of the all-tournament team Halle Vice said. “To share this moment with my best friends, it is amazing.”

PV (26-0) became just the second eastern Iowa school in the last 11 years to hoist the trophy in the largest classification.

The Spartans are the first Mississippi Athletic Conference program to claim the big-school division since Bettendorf in 1994.

“PV means business,” junior Jessie Clemons said. “The east side can ball.”

The Spartans earned payback, too. Johnston ended PV's title quest a year ago in the semifinals, 64-44.

“Redemption was definitely a factor,” Clemons admitted. “That was a tough loss last year and seeing Johnston win put a little chip on our shoulder. It was like, ‘Let’s do this for us, let’s do this for last year’s team.’”

Less than a minute after the buzzer sounded, Spartan coach Jennifer Goetz had tears streaming down her cheek.

For 12 years, Goetz has poured everything into PV basketball. There have been moments of celebration but also periods of disappointment and near-misses.

Her program climbed to the top of the mountain Friday.

“When I took this program, there were a lot of things we had to change and build,” Goetz said. “It wasn’t bad, but we had to build the culture that I thought could turn us into a championship team.

“Basketball-wise, we got there. But making strong women means more to me than anything. When I watched them play tonight, a lot of times in my coaching career my heart would be racing and I would be nervous. I wasn’t nervous at all because I knew this group was capable and I was at peace because our culture is so established.”

It was a thrilling championship game.

There were nine ties and 19 lead changes.

With the contest hanging in the balance, PV stepped on the gas in the fourth quarter.

Johnston (24-2) missed 15 consecutive shots and went scoreless for more than 6 minutes to start the final quarter.

“There was maybe one or two that weren’t good shots, but most of those shots we took were good,” Johnston coach Chad Jilek said. "I was almost smiling over there because it was like, 'That's a good shot. That's a good shot.'

"They just didn't drop for us until the end."

PV strung together nine points during Johnston's dry spell to take a 10-point advantage.

Game over? Not quite.

Between two PV turnovers and a missed one-and-one and Johnston’s Aili Tanke continuing her torrid shooting, the Spartans’ lead shrunk to 57-56 with 13.9 seconds left.

“It is very easy to get snippy with each other, but every single one of us, including our bench, was like, ‘Hey, you’ve got this,’” Clemons said. “Just being able to support each other really helped us believe in each other even when the game got super tight.”

Reagan Pagniano made two free throws with 12 seconds remaining to up the margin to three.

Johnston had two cracks to tie the game.

Aaliyah Riley, who tossed in 23 points, misfired on the first attempt. The Dragons hauled in the rebound and freshman phenom Jenica Lewis had one last off-balanced heave that missed the mark and time expired.

The celebration ensued for PV.

“We stayed together the whole time,” Vice said. “I just thought we stayed composed. That was the biggest thing for us tonight.”

The Spartans held their first two state tournament opponents to 28 and 33 points, respectively. Offense came to the rescue Friday.

Despite Vice going 5 for 15 from the field, others emerged.

Clemons tossed in 18 points, Pagniano finished with 13 and Addy Maurer had her second straight double-digit game with a dozen.

“You need role players to step up in the state tournament,” Jilek said. “Clemons was a difference-maker for them. She was able to get to the basket and score. We didn’t defend her very well for the most part.”

Clemons, named to the all-tournament team, drilled a pair of 3-pointers and made 7 of 9 shots to lead PV in scoring. She had great success at attacking the basket.

“We recognized they were playing up in our grill a lot,” Clemons said. “The lane was open, and I think they underestimated me a little bit. They put some of their smaller girls on me, so I took advantage of that and drove to the basket.”

The stage didn’t intimidate Clemons, who also has competed at the state softball tournament and track & field state meet.

“Since she’s been a little girl, she’s always been doing the dirty work and not afraid to get her hands dirty and get after it,” Goetz said. “Tonight, not only did she do that, she put the ball in the basket when we really needed it.”

That offense was needed to keep up with Johnston’s two-headed attack of Tanke and Riley. They had 46 of the Dragons’ 56 points and combined to make nine 3-pointers.

Still, the Spartans never lost their poise.

"Our offense being able to take their punches and throw a few back really kept us in this game and kept us in the lead," Clemons said.

The result was a championship.

“We set this goal for ourselves from the beginning of the season,” Vice said. “We never shied away from it. We were determined, we have this grit about us that we could make it here and have a perfect season.”

More than an hour after the game concluded, PV was still posing for pictures with family and friends.

A dream had turned into reality.

"As the season started to go, you could see something in their eyes," Goetz said. "They got that 'it' factor and refuse to lose mindset.

"It is impressive. You come to the state tournament and beat (three suburban Des Moines schools), if you're going to do it, let's do it that way.

"We stayed true to us."

Pleasant Valley 59, Johnston 56

JOHNSTON (24-2) – Jenica Lewis 1-7 0-0 3, Aaliyah Riley 8-18 5-5 23, Molly Noelck 0-4 0-0 0, Aili Tanke 8-20 0-0 23, Emma Hampton 2-3 3-6 7, Isabella Balsley 0-1 0-0 0, Jaliyah Kinnetz 0-1 0-0 0, Jayce Blanchard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 8-11 56.

PLEASANT VALLEY (26-0) – Jessie Clemons 7-9 2-4 18, Reagan Pagniano 4-10 4-4 13, Halle Vice 5-15 2-2 14, Quinn Vice 1-3 0-0 2, Addy Maurer 4-5 2-3 12, Hailey Asselin 0-1 0-0 0, Isabelle Kremer 0-1 0-0 0, Morgan Russmann 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 214-45 10-13 59.

Johnston;13;17;15;11;--;56

Pleasant Valley;16;14;16;13;--;59

3-point goals – Johnston 10-25 (Tanke 7-14, Riley 2-3, Lewis 1-5, Noelck 0-2, Kinnetz 0-1); PV 7-20 (H. Vice 2-5, Clemons 2-3, Maurer 2-2, Pagniano 1-6, Kremer 0-1, Russmann 0-1; Q. Vice 0-2). Rebounds – Johnston 34 (Tanke 14); PV 27 (Clemons 8, Q. Vice 6). Assists – Johnston 13 (Riley 6, Noelck 3); PV 8 (H. Vice 4). Turnovers – Johnston 14, PV 11. Total fouls – Johnston 14, PV 11. Fouled out – none.