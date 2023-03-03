DES MOINES — Reagan Pagniano is superstitious.

The Pleasant Valley High School sophomore point guard has been wearing the same multi-colored "milk and cookie" socks for 26 games this season. She always has a Gatorade on the bench during the game. She refused to wash her uniform following Thursday’s semifinal win because of the team’s good mojo.

“I made a promise to my friend I would wear these socks the whole season as a good luck charm,” Pagniano said.

Those socks are worn now by a state champion.

Pagniano buried four free throws in the final 30.9 seconds to help secure a 59-56 championship triumph for Class 5A top-ranked PV over Johnston on Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena.

“All throughout practice and all throughout the season, I put being in that moment in my mind,” said Pagniano, a 77% foul shooter on the season. “It helped me a lot to knock down those free throws.”

On a team with giants — three starters 6-feet or taller — Pagniano is 5-4. However, PV coach Jennifer Goetz said nobody can question Pagniano's determination or grit.

After suffering a serious knee injury in middle school, Pagniano gutted her way through last season at less than 100%.

The second-team All-Mississippi Athletic Conference selection delivered all season for the Spartans. She was the team’s second-leading scorer at almost 13 points per game and shot almost 44% from beyond the arc.

She was clutch Friday night.

Pagniano finished with 13 points, collected three steals and made the biggest free throws in program history to punctuate the school's first undefeated season.

With PV clinging to a 55-50 lead, Pagniano stepped to the line for a one-and-one with 30.9 ticks left. She made both.

After Johnston’s Aili Tanke responded with back-to-back 3s, Pagniano was fouled and at the line again with 12 seconds remaining and the lead trimmed to one.

Swish. Swish.

“I call her a little pit bull because she isn’t going to back down,” Goetz said. “She’s only 5-4, but I’m taking her with me every day of the week.

“She is not going to be denied. She’s a winner and she’s been winning since she was a little girl.”

Pagniano didn’t shy from having the ball in her hands late.

“When she went to the free-throw line, I didn’t have a doubt in my mind she was going to knock them down,” Goetz said. “She was made for that moment.”

Pagniano came into the press room afterward donning her pink state championship T-shirt and a state-winning medal draped around her neck.

“I’m going to keep this on for a week,” she said. “I’m going to sleep in this tonight, even my uniform.”

As for the socks, Pagniano isn’t certain if they’ll return next season.

“We’ll see,” she said. “It might be a different pair. These might have to be retired.”